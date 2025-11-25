Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the initial two holes of the Tyro Northeast (NE) drilling campaign, part of the currently ongoing 10,000 metre (m) drill program at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company is reporting assay results for two drill holes (457 m), GC25-80 and GC25-81.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-81 returned 36.6 m of 7.35 g/t gold (Au) from 161.5 to 198.1 m, including 25.9 m of 9.95 g/t Au from 167.6 m to 193.5 m, 80 m below hole GC25-47, which returned 50.3 m of 3.76 g/t Au from 79.3 m, including 33.5 m of 5.46 g/t Au from 82.3 m.

Hole GC25-81 extends the higher-grade zone down dip, with the deepest reported intersection in that zone now approximately 175 m below the surface.

Hole GC25-80 intersected 44.2 m of 1.11 g/t Au from 157.0 m to 201.2 m, including 16.8 m of 2.43 g/t Au from 184.4 m to 201.2 m, below hole GC21-15, which returned 21.3 m of 2.00 g/t Au from 10.7 m.

Drilling continues to explore the deeper portions of the high-grade zone at NE Tyro with seven holes (1,573 m) completed with assays pending.

"Our current drilling at NE Tyro has exceeded expectations," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, "By stepping beneath the earlier holes, we successfully extended the high-grade zone at depth, confirming continuity and showing the system is strengthening as we move down-dip. This advancement has meaningful implications for both the grade profile and the overall scale of our upcoming maiden resource. Drilling continues at NE Tyro, and we expect to receive additional assays before year-end."

Figure 1: Plan view of the Main Tyro vein showing geology and drilling conducted in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Note the location of Hole Nos. GC25-80 and -81.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/275829_bfd01cc9a4035a74_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-81 141.7 149.4 7.6 1.34 Including 144.8 147.8 3.0 2.45 and 161.5 198.1 36.6 7.35 Including 167.6 193.5 25.9 9.95 GC25-80 157.0 201.2 44.2 1.11 Including 184.4 201.2 16.8 2.43

Note: All widths shown are downhole; true widths are approximately 60-65% of downhole widths.

Figure 2. Longitudinal perspective of the Tyro Main and NE Zones, Showing Core and RC Drilling to Date. Holes GC25-80 and -81 are highlighted and described below.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/275829_bfd01cc9a4035a74_003full.jpg

Summary

The second portion of the ongoing 10,000 m drilling program at the Company's Gold Chain project in Arizona is focused on expanding the higher-grade zone at NE Tyro laterally and downwards, as identified in Q2 of 2025. The initial holes in this release, GC25-80 and GC25-81, represent 457 m of 2,030 m drilled to date in this portion of the 10,000 m program.

Both holes in this release have extended gold mineralization downwards from 50 to 70 metres. These results, in context with previous drilling, suggest a coalescing of veins and veinlets downward and to the northeast with a marked increase in gold grades, including GC25-47 with 50.3 m of 3.76 g/t Au and GC25-81 with 36.6 m of 7.35 g/t Au, including 25.9 m of 9.95 g/t Au (Figure 3). This coalescing of veins and veinlets is common in many epithermal vein systems. As drilling attempts to carry these grades deeper, a closer inspection of the drill cuttings reveals an increase in varicolored chalcedony, crustiform banding, adularia and illite(?)-pyrite alteration in the wallrock.

Hole GC25-81

Hole GC25-81 was designed to test about 50 metres below the gold mineralization identified in Holes GC25-47 to GC25-49 in Q2 2025 (link here). The results, shown in Figure 3, indicate coalescing of the vein package into a better-defined, discrete vein hosting significantly higher gold grades. Hole GC25-81 crossed the Tyro NE vein about 70 m below GC25-47 and about 60 m northeast of GC25-80, suggesting a widening of the zone downward and toward the northeast. Considering the vein to the south, toward GC25-60, it appears that the mineralized package widens but appears to host lower gold values. It is also noteworthy that alteration of the hanging wall rocks appears to strengthen to moderate levels of a clay-like mineral, likely illite, along with an increase in pyrite; silicification and chlorite have diminished in the vein.

Hole GC25-81 returned 36.6 m of 7.35 g/t Au, including 25.9 m of 9.95 g/t Au (Table 2). Close inspection of the RC cuttings reveals discrete quartz-chalcedony-calcite veins, locally banded, with intervening zones of breccia and/or strong gray-green chalcedony and local adularia. The highest grades, up to 21.9 g/t Au, appear to be more closely associated with the varicolored chalcedony-adularia event. It is also noteworthy that a veined and silicified rhyolite dike is present at the footwall contact of the vein (Figure 3). This suggests that the dike(s) may play an important role in guiding the upward migration of gold-bearing fluids.

Table 2. Detailed inspection of the Hole GC25-81 Intercept





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/275829_wpg%20table%202.jpg

Figure 3: Cross-Sectional View of Hole GC25-81 down-dip from Holes GC25-47 and GC21-14.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/275829_bfd01cc9a4035a74_005full.jpg

Holes GC25-80

Hole GC25-80 traversed the Tyro NE zone about 60 m south of Hole GC25-80 and 80 m below GC25-60. Quartz veinlets are broadly developed in the hanging wall, with the main mineralized zone consisting of more breccia/stockwork vs discrete quartz veins. Elevated percentages of varicolored chalcedony + adularia appear to correspond to higher gold grades (up to 4.36 g/t Au). Additional drilling in this area is contemplated for this campaign to better define the relationship between a more discrete vein to the northeast and southwest toward the Main Tyro zone.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

Stay Connected with Us:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/west-point-gold

X (Twitter): @westpointgoldUS

Facebook: facebook.com/Westpointgold/

Website: westpointgold.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275829

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.