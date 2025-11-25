With deep sorrow, A-HEAT/Güntner announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Christian Weiser, CEO of A-HEAT Allied Heat Exchange Technology AG (A-HEAT).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125106542/en/

Christian Weiser

"We have lost a truly remarkable person. Christian Weiser was a leader of integrity, empathy, and humor. His tireless commitment helped to make the A-HEAT Group what it is today," said Hubert Spegel, Member of the Board at A-HEAT. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathy go to his family, his loved ones, and all those who worked with him. We will honor his legacy and strive to continue his work with the same passion and conviction."

Throughout his decades-long career within the group, Christian Weiser held numerous leadership positions before being appointed CEO of A-HEAT.

Under his leadership, the A-HEAT/Güntner Group expanded its global presence, strengthened its innovation and sustainability initiatives, and deepened its employee-focused corporate culture.

He will be remembered for his strategic vision, integrity, and humanity qualities that inspired colleagues and partners around the world. Christian Weiser's legacy will live on in the values and corporate culture he helped shape.

About A-HEAT

A-HEAT AG is a leading international technology group specializing in refrigeration, air-conditioning, and process engineering. Its investments in technologically advanced industrial companies reflect the international focus of the publicly listed company.

About Güntner

The Güntner Group, headquartered in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, is a subsidiary of A-HEAT and a global leader in heat exchange technologies. It provides sustainable, efficient solutions for cooling and air-conditioning systems. Its customers include international companies in the energy, food, pharmaceutical, and IT industries, as well as numerous public institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125106542/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Lady Acuña North America

Lady.Acuna@guntner.com

Lidia Ivanovic Europe

Lidia.Ivanovic@guntner.com

Makenna Eldridge

makenna@reputationpartners.com