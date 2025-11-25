SAAB AB: Saab receives order for ground-based air defence solution from Sweden

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on sensors and command-and-control systems for a ground-based air defence system solution for brigades. The order value is approximately SEK 2.1 billion. Deliveries will take place 2027-2028.

The command and control and the sensor systems continue to build on previous deliveries to FMV to strengthen the Swedish ground-based air defence. In addition to the command-and-control system (LSS Lv) and the Giraffe 1X radar, the order consists of weapon system integration, studies and spare parts. This gives the customer a highly mobile short-range ground-based air defence system.

The contract also includes an integration study to complement the ground-based air defence system for brigades with Giraffe AMB radar for medium-range surveillance.

"We are very proud to contribute to a strengthened ground-based air defence capability for the Swedish brigades. The contract gives an increased capability to control the battle, but also to detect and engage airborne threats through world-class command-and-control and sensor systems, says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.

The command-and-control system for ground-based air defence (LSS Lv) is software used by the unit to control the battle in engaging air targets, distribute target data and perform planning and evaluation of the ground-based air defence combat.

