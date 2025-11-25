Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2025

- Achieves $98 Million Cumulative Inventory Reduction in First Nine Months of Fiscal 2026 -

- Increases Inventory Reduction Target for Fiscal 2026 to $150 Million

(from $100+ Million Previously) -

- Updates Modeling Assumptions for Fiscal 2026 -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate continued progress on our inventory optimization initiatives, with cumulative inventory reductions of $98 million through the first nine months of the fiscal year, positioning us to increase our reduction target from $100 million up to $150 million for the full year fiscal 2026," stated Bryan Knutson, Titan's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Equipment margins beat expectations for the quarter driven by a more favorable sales mix and our improved inventory position, though we expect margins to moderate a bit in the fourth quarter as we look to continue our inventory optimization efforts. Additionally, as part of our broader footprint optimization strategy, we made select divestitures both domestically and in Germany, allowing us to focus our resources in markets where we can better leverage our operational expertise while delivering improved returns for our shareholders. Despite a challenging environment for the agriculture industry, our parts and service businesses continue to provide critical stability - keeping us closely engaged with our customers. We remain focused on positioning the business to emerge from this cycle stronger and better prepared for improved market conditions."

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue was $644.5 million compared to $679.8 million in the third quarter last year. Equipment revenue was $459.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $495.1 million in the third quarter last year. Parts revenue was $122.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $121.1 million in the third quarter last year. Service revenue was $48.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $51.1 million in the third quarter last year. Rental and other revenue was $13.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $111.0 million, compared to $110.5 million in the third quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin was 17.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 16.3% in the third quarter last year. The third quarter of fiscal 2026 included a partial accrual for expected benefits related to manufacturer incentive plans of $3.7 million; there were no related accruals in the prior year comparative period.

Operating expenses were $100.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $98.8 million in the third quarter last year. Operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 15.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 14.5% of revenue in the third quarter last year.

Floorplan interest expense and other interest expense was $10.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $14.3 million for the same period last year. Floorplan interest expense decreased in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period last year due to lower interest-bearing inventory levels.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, net income was $1.2 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.05, compared to net income of $1.7 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.07, for the same period last year.

EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $23.4 million, compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $420.9 million, compared to $482.0 million in the third quarter last year, reflecting a same-store sales decrease of 12.3%. The revenue decrease resulted from a softening of demand for equipment, driven by lower commodity prices and sustained high interest rates, both of which are reducing farmer profitability. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $6.1 million, which includes the aforementioned $3.7 million accrual for benefits from manufacturer incentives, compared to $1.8 million of pre-tax income in the third quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $76.7 million, compared to $85.3 million in the third quarter last year, reflecting a same-store sales decrease of 10.1%. The decrease was driven by lower equipment sales. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.7 million, compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter last year.

Europe Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $117.0 million, compared to $62.4 million in the third quarter last year, which includes a $6.1 million positive impact related to foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue increased $48.5 million, or 77.8%, largely driven by European Union stimulus programs in Romania. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.5 million, compared to pre-tax loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter last year.

Australia Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $29.9 million, compared to $50.1 million in the third quarter last year, which includes a $0.6 million negative impact related to foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue decreased $19.6 million or 39.1%. The decrease was driven by the normalization of sprayer deliveries in fiscal 2026 after having caught up on a multi-year backlog of deliveries during fiscal 2025. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.8 million, compared to $0.3 million in the third quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $48.8 million. Total inventories decreased by $97.9 million to $1.0 billion as of third quarter end, as compared to January 31, 2025. Equipment inventories decreased by $96.9 million in the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2025. Outstanding floorplan payables were $739.6 million on $1.5 billion total available floorplan and working capital lines of credit as of October 31, 2025, compared to $755.7 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2025.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2025, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $83.9 million, compared to net cash used for operating activities of $56.2 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2024. The change in cash from operating activities was primarily attributable to changes in inventory and a changing mix in floorplan financing, which was partially offset by a decrease in net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared to the prior year period.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Knutson continued, "Equipment margins in the third quarter were stronger than previously anticipated and this improvement has been reflected in our updated guidance. However, this improvement is being offset by an anticipated recognition of a non-cash valuation allowance that is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter and result in an increase in our tax expense by approximately ($0.35) to ($0.45) per share, reflecting a variable that was not considered in our previous assumptions. We are also updating our segment revenue expectations to reflect year-to-date performance as we head into the final quarter of the fiscal year. This updated outlook reflects what we've been able to accomplish in a challenging demand environment, despite industry volumes below prior downturn levels. I am pleased that we've made significant progress on our inventory reduction initiatives as well as our footprint optimization, all of which position the business for improved performance as we move into fiscal 2027."

Fiscal 2026 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2026 modeling assumptions:

Previous Assumptions Current Assumptions Segment Revenue (1) Agriculture Down 15% - Down 20% Down 15% - Down 20% Construction Down 3% - Down 8% Down 5% - Down 10% Europe Up 30% - Up 40% Up 35% - Up 40% Australia Down 20% - Down 25% Down 20% - Down 25% Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share - 2)(3- ($1.50) - ($2.00) ($1.50) - ($2.00) (1) Includes the full year impact of the Farmers Implement and Irrigation and Bellevue Machinery acquisitions, which closed in May 2025 and October 2025, respectively, which are partially offset by the divestitures of our Great Falls, Moses Lake, and Marshall, MO locations in August, September, and October 2025, respectfully.

(2) Includes the anticipated recognition of a non-cash valuation allowance on the Company's deferred tax assets within its Domestic business that was not previously forecasted, which is now expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The estimated impact is ($0.35) to ($0.45) per share and is not expected to be adjusted out of the Company's presentation of Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share.

(3) Excludes an estimated loss on the Germany divestitures with an estimated impact of ($0.10) to ($0.15) per share.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 Assets Current Assets Cash - 48,790 - 35,898 Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 146,732 119,814 Inventories, net 1,010,734 1,108,672 Prepaid expenses and other 21,844 28,244 Total current assets 1,228,100 1,292,628 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 371,657 379,690 Operating lease assets 47,674 27,935 Deferred income taxes 8,901 2,552 Goodwill 63,906 61,246 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 48,448 48,306 Other 674 1,581 Total noncurrent assets 541,260 521,310 Total Assets - 1,769,360 - 1,813,938 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable - 46,290 - 37,166 Floorplan payable 739,617 755,698 Current maturities of long-term debt 21,804 10,920 Current operating lease liabilities 4,207 5,747 Deferred revenue 24,130 91,933 Accrued expenses and other 68,007 59,492 Total current liabilities 904,055 960,956 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 154,780 157,767 Operating lease liabilities 45,799 25,588 Finance lease liabilities 39,642 44,894 Deferred income taxes 7,380 8,818 Other long-term liabilities 5,078 1,838 Total long-term liabilities 252,679 238,905 Stockholders' Equity Common stock - - Additional paid-in-capital 265,608 262,097 Retained earnings 342,308 360,314 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,710 (8,334 - Total stockholders' equity 612,626 614,077 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 1,769,360 - 1,813,938

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue Equipment - 459,912 - 495,147 - 1,273,014 - 1,428,469 Parts 122,342 121,086 337,193 339,118 Service 48,944 51,122 141,761 143,468 Rental and other 13,312 12,469 33,305 31,145 Total Revenue 644,510 679,824 1,785,273 1,942,200 Cost of Revenue Equipment 422,448 458,345 1,181,203 1,292,821 Parts 83,564 83,542 231,217 230,932 Service 17,678 17,833 51,767 50,753 Rental and other 9,804 9,610 25,489 23,068 Total Cost of Revenue 533,494 569,330 1,489,676 1,597,574 Gross Profit 111,016 110,494 295,597 344,626 Operating Expenses 100,474 98,773 289,539 293,087 Impairment of Goodwill - - - 531 Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets 238 264 827 1,206 Income (Loss) from Operations 10,304 11,457 5,231 49,802 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income (expense) 3,442 3,097 5,591 (4,239 - Floorplan interest expense (6,183 - (9,993 - (19,521 - (26,275 - Other interest expense (4,755 - (4,286 - (14,011 - (10,479 - Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 2,808 275 (22,710 - 8,809 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,610 (1,438 - (4,704 - 1,959 Net Income (Loss) - 1,198 - 1,713 - (18,006 - - 6,850 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share - 0.05 - 0.07 - (0.79 - - 0.30 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,780 22,631 22,737 22,599

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

Operating Activities Net (loss) income - (18,006 - - 6,850 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,175 28,687 Impairment 827 1,737 Sale-leaseback financing expense - 11,159 Other, net (6,996 - 2,429 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Inventories 120,020 (114,485 - Manufacturer floorplan payable 24,819 78,714 Receivables (19,044 - 12,541 Other working capital (45,911 - (83,827 - Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities 83,884 (56,195 - Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (18,389 - (30,798 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,777 1,490 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (13,370 - (260 - Proceeds from business divestitures, net 9,143 - Other, net 813 129 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (17,026 - (29,439 - Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable (56,213 - 77,990 Net proceeds/(payments) from long-term debt and finance leases 1,259 (2,308 - Other, net (776 - (4,714 - Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Financing Activities (55,730 - 70,968 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 1,764 20 Net Change in Cash 12,892 (14,646 - Cash at Beginning of Period 35,898 38,066 Cash at End of Period - 48,790 - 23,420

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Revenue Agriculture - 420,941 - 482,022 (12.7 )% - 1,151,082 - 1,353,744 (15.0 )% Construction 76,701 85,285 (10.1 )% 220,817 236,971 (6.8 )% Europe 117,012 62,382 87.6 - 308,987 195,633 57.9 - Australia 29,856 50,135 (40.4 )% 104,387 155,852 (33.0 )% Total - 644,510 - 679,824 (5.2 )% - 1,785,273 - 1,942,200 (8.1 )% Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Agriculture - 6,109 - 1,846 230.9 - - (18,966 - - 15,556 (221.9 )% Construction (1,715 - (941 - 82.3 - (7,110 - (5,566 - 27.7 - Europe 3,516 (1,195 - n/m 13,373 (2,115 - n/m Australia (3,770 - (298 - n/m (6,438 - 578 n/m Segment Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 4,140 (588 - n/m (19,141 - 8,453 n/m Shared Resources (1,332 - 863 n/m (3,569 - 356 n/m Total - 2,808 - 275 n/m - (22,710 - - 8,809 n/m *n/m = not meaningful