Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Rena World, a pioneer in advanced pouch manufacturing, today announced the completion of a $5 million Pre-A funding round led by private equity groups and family offices. The capital will accelerate the build-out of Rena's advanced Texas manufacturing facility, enabling Phase 1 capacity of 40 million cans per year and a full build-out exceeding 100 million cans annually - setting a new benchmark for U.S. nicotine pouch production.

Founded in 2023, Rena World has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in the nicotine pouch industry, leveraging innovation and precision manufacturing to deliver high-quality pouch products. The Texas plant will feature advanced automation, proprietary production technology, and the flexibility to manufacture both dry and moist pouches, positioning Rena among the few U.S. manufacturers capable of meeting a full spectrum of pouch formats and product specifications.

The U.S. nicotine pouch market has grown sharply in recent years, driven by increasing adult consumer demand for smoke-free, tobacco-free, and convenient alternatives. According to industry reports, the U.S. market was valued at approximately USD 4.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30% to exceed USD 19.8 billion by 2030. This rapid growth highlights an urgent need for domestic manufacturers capable of delivering consistent, high-quality products at scale-a demand Rena World is uniquely positioned to meet.

In addition to explosive market growth, nicotine pouches have rapidly emerged as one of the cleanest and most controlled nicotine delivery formats. Unlike combustible or vaporized products, pouches deliver nicotine without burning or aerosolizing any substance - completely eliminating exposure to tar, carbon monoxide, and other harmful combustion byproducts. Independent research suggests that nicotine pouches deliver among the lowest levels of toxicant exposure of any commercially available nicotine products, marking a significant step for harm-reduction innovation. With multiple products already authorized for sale by the U.S. FDA after rigorous scientific review, the category is now recognized as the leading smoke-free, tobacco-free alternative for adult nicotine users. This rapid shift underscores the need for domestic capacity that delivers pharmaceutical-grade quality, consistency, and regulatory compliance-a standard that Rena World is built to meet.

"Rena is committed to advancing pouch technology and manufacturing excellence," said Toby Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rena World. "With our new facility, we will set the industry standard for quality, scalability, and innovation, ensuring U.S. consumers and brands have access to the best pouch products available."

Toby brings extensive experience as co-founder of SnowPlus, one of China's leading vape brands, which reached a peak valuation of $1.5 billion. Known for his sharp sense of product innovation and design, he has led multiple category-defining launches and product development programs that set new standards across global markets. At Rena, he is focused on developing next-generation pouch technologies and customized solutions for brand partners as the company expands its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

At Rena, Toby is joined by co-Founder Timothy Zhao, who drives the development and operations of Rena's manufacturing program. "Our mission is clear - to build the best-quality nicotine pouch manufacturing platform in North America," said Timothy. "The Texas facility is designed for absolute quality, full regulatory compliance, and unmatched execution speed-a new benchmark for operational excellence."

In line with this mission, Rena World adopts a pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing philosophy across every stage of production. Precise dosing and advanced granulation ensure uniform dispersion of nicotine and excipients for consistent formulation. Utilizing spray drying and lyophilization (freeze-drying), the process creates stable microparticle structures that significantly enhance absorption efficiency.

Depending on product form, Rena applies tailored forming technologies that carefully control temperature and pressure to prevent any degradation of active ingredients. Production is fully standardized yet customizable, with dosing and shaping precision engineered to pharmaceutical tolerances. Key process parameters - including mixing ratios, granulation temperature, and compression pressure - are held within ±1%. A high-precision gravimetric feeding system keeps inter-batch material ratios at zero variance, enabling true reproducibility in pouch production. This meticulous control guarantees long-term product stability and makes every pouch identical in appearance and internal quality - setting a new benchmark for consistency and reliability in nicotine pouch manufacturing.

The newly secured funding will accelerate the build-out and launch of Rena's Texas facility, which is expected to become operational in the near term. Upon completion, Rena World will be positioned to serve major brands and distributors nationwide, catalyzing the transition to cleaner, compliant, and high-performance nicotine products.

About Rena World

Founded in 2023, Rena World is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in high-quality nicotine pouch production. Headquartered in Texas, Rena develops and produces both dry and moist pouch formats for leading brands and partners across the United States. With a focus on innovation, precision, and product excellence, Rena World is dedicated to shaping the future of pouch manufacturing through cutting-edge technology and world-class quality standards.

