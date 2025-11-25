London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - London-based SalesRook has announced a strategic partnership with the Relocation Agent Network (RAN) to provide subsidised AI-powered lead qualification technology to over 90 member estate agencies across the UK. The partnership, formalised in November 2025, represents approximately £8,000 in annual value per member agency.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/275704_42330d0ed436387a_001full.jpg

The collaboration follows a pilot program with RAN member Michael Poole Estate Agents that demonstrated a tenfold increase in off-patch referrals, rising from 18 to 206 annually. The pilot also generated 97 total instructions worth £120,000 in commission revenue while processing over 3,000 monthly enquiries.

AI Technology Uncovers Hidden Revenue

SalesRook's platform uses artificial intelligence to respond to property enquiries from major UK portals like Rightmove and Zoopla within 30 seconds via WhatsApp, achieving up to 92% engagement rates. The technology operates continuously, identifying hidden opportunities including valuations and off-patch referrals.

"It was when Rich Poole told us about their old referral log, 18 manual entries for the entire year, scribbled down when someone remembered," said Richard Remington, Commercial Director at SalesRook. "Then we looked at what Elsie, their AI agent, had captured in the first few months: 52 off-patch opportunities, all with complete details. The information was always there in those conversations. We just built a system that never forgets to ask and never fails to log it."

Michael Poole Estate Agents processed hundreds of sales enquiries in October alone, discovering 53 valuation opportunities. Through RAN's referral network, when off-patch leads convert and exchange with another agent, Michael Poole receives 20% of the final commission, typically around £1,000 per completed sale based on a £5,000 average commission.

Accessible Pricing Model Removes Adoption Barriers

Under the partnership terms, RAN will cover setup fees and monthly subscriptions for all members. Members will only pay for actual usage through a token-based model, typically costing between 50p and £1.50 per processed enquiry.

This pricing structure creates a low-barrier entry point for agencies to adopt advanced technology while maintaining cost control based on actual utilisation. The approach addresses traditional resistance to technology adoption in the property sector by eliminating upfront financial risk.

Network Effects Transform Agent Collaboration

The partnership creates what industry observers are calling a "digital referral marketplace." When all 90+ RAN members deploy AI that captures off-patch opportunities systematically, every agency becomes a consistent lead generator for the other 89 members.

If each RAN member generates even 100 off-patch referrals annually, that represents 9,000 qualified valuation opportunities circulating through the network each year. At a 20% conversion rate, that translates to 1,800 instructions being shared among members, compared to the previous model where an agency like Michael Poole exchanged fewer than 20 referrals annually.

RAN has mapped UK postcodes to specific member agencies, so when SalesRook's AI captures a postcode from an off-patch lead, it automatically routes to the designated RAN member for that territory. The system provides instant, accurate routing without manual lookups or forgotten handoffs.

The partnership will be formally launched at the RAN Conference in London on 11 December 2025, where SalesRook will demonstrate the technology to attending members.

About SalesRook

SalesRook operates in the UK property sector, offering AI-powered lead management solutions for estate agents and mortgage brokers. The company's mission is to elevate the quality, ease, and speed of communication for life's biggest transactions. Founded in 2022 by Max Hardy and Richard Remington, SalesRook serves over 150 estate agent offices nationwide, processing 300,000+ property enquiry messages over WhatsApp monthly. The platform integrates with leading CRMs including Reapit, Street, Alto, Leadpro, AcquaintCRM and Homeflow.

Recently featured in: Business Insider, Yahoo! Finance, Associated Press

Learn more at www.salesrook.com | Book a demo

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275704

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC