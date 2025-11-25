New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - The Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, released the 2025 Impact Report today, featuring information about annual giving. In fiscal year 2025, Fundholders distributed more than $1 billion in charitable grants - marking the second consecutive year that JCF has surpassed the billion-dollar milestone.





This record-setting year included over 95,000 grants to 11,500 nonprofit organizations, supporting a wide range of causes including education, health, human services, and Jewish communal life.

"We know how committed our Fundholders are to giving back, so surpassing $1 billion in grants was not a surprise, but it is meaningful to have this milestone two years in a row," said Rachel Schnoll, CEO of JCF. "Their continued generosity reflects a sustained commitment to philanthropy, even in the face of global and economic uncertainty."

Giving Highlights

Community organizations received the most funding, totaling $195 million .

received the most funding, totaling $195 million Education remained a top priority with $190 million in grants.

remained a top priority with $190 million in grants. Israel-focused giving rose to $160 million, supporting healthcare, agriculture, security, and emergency response.

rose to $160 million, supporting healthcare, agriculture, security, and emergency response. Health-related charities saw a $20 million increase over FY 2024.

saw a $20 million increase over FY 2024. Synagogues and Jewish day schools received an additional $9 million and $10 million, respectively.

"These numbers show not just generosity, but intentionality," said Andrea Markezin-Press, President of JCF. "Fundholders are directing meaningful support toward both urgent needs and long-term institutional strength."

Donor Advised Funds: A Tool for Stability and Impact

JCF's donor advised funds continue to serve as a reliable and flexible tool for charitable giving, especially in times of crisis. In FY 2025, Fundholders responded swiftly to emergencies ranging from wildfires in California to hurricanes in the Southeast.

"A donor advised fund can function like a philanthropic emergency fund," Schnoll explained. "It allows people to plan for the unexpected, giving them the ability to respond quickly while maintaining their long-term charitable goals."

Jewish Communal Impact

In FY 2025, 77% of all grants - totaling $471 million - were directed to Jewish organizations. JCF Fundholders granted:

$91 million to Jewish community organizations

to Jewish community organizations $69 million to Jewish educational institutions

to Jewish educational institutions 74,000 grants to Jewish organizations overall

JCF also distributed $3.2 million in discretionary grants through its Special Gifts Fund, including:

$2 million to UJA-Federation of NY's annual campaign

$500,000 to Ohel Children's Home and Family Services

$450,000 to The Jewish Education Project's Center for Jewish-Inclusive Learning

About Jewish Communal Fund

Founded in 1972, the Jewish Communal Fund enables individuals and families to simplify, organize, and maximize their charitable giving. With over $3.5 billion in assets under management, JCF continues to be a trusted platform for values-driven philanthropy. A portion of JCF's fees is reinvested into the Jewish community through grants to communal institutions and initiatives.

To learn more or open a fund, visit jcfny.org.

