In its latest monthly for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) promotes the biennial Solar World Congress (SWC), which took place in Fortaleza-Brazil in November 2025, a few days before the COP30. The SWC scientific program has traditionally been dominated by presentations on solar radiation and solar thermal applications, but this year, photovoltaics was the focus of most of the presentations. This reflects the massive adoption of PV all over the globe, which, at the current pace, will dominate the electricity mix by the end of the decade.In early November 2025, Brazil hosted ...

