Technique Solaire says it is acquiring 100% of Iberdrola Renouvelables S.A.S., expanding its French onshore wind and solar portfolio with 118 MW of operating assets and a 639 MW development pipeline.From pv magazine France French solar developer Technique Solaire has agreed to acquire 100% of Iberdrola's onshore wind and solar activities in France. Iberdrola announced a few months ago that it planned to divest its French wind and solar assets, and Technique Solaire has now signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Iberdrola Renouvelables S.A.S., the group's onshore renewables subsidiary in France. ...

