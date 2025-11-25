The collaboration positions XCharge's cutting-edge battery-integrated charging solutions at the heart of Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 initiative.

XCharge Europe ("XCharge EU") and XCharge North America ("XCharge NA"), subsidiaries of high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solution provider XCHG Limited (NASDAQ: XCH), today announced a strategic partnership with Electromin, Saudi Arabia's largest EV charging network operator and exclusive distributor of Volvo Cars in the Kingdom, to deploy advanced charging infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in accelerating the region's transition to sustainable mobility while addressing critical infrastructure challenges in locations with limited grid capacity.

Advanced technology for off-grid and low-power locations

At the core of this partnership is XCharge's GridLink system, featuring the company's patented 215 kWh battery that delivers nearly 200 kW of DC fast-charging power while requiring only 44 kW input from the grid. This capacity is scalable to 430 kWh with a second battery, enabling the charger to operate independently during grid outages and making it an ideal solution for gas stations, supermarkets, and remote locations where conventional grid connections could be cost prohibitive.

Electromin chose XCharge for this rollout based on the company's extensive experience in the e-mobility landscape spanning more than 10 years, its strong R&D capabilities in both hardware and software development, and GridLink's unique ability to deliver high-power charging with minimal grid requirements.

GridLink also channels solar energy directly into DC fast charging, offering a practical way to utilize on-site generation, while the technology's integrated 55-inch display screen also provides opportunities for dynamic advertising and enhanced user experience.

Comprehensive turnkey solutions and technical support

Under the partnership agreement, Electromin Ltd Co will provide 360 degrees electric mobility solutions for the EV Infrastructure, including installation, commissioning, and preventive and corrective maintenance services to customers throughout Saudi Arabia. The collaboration leverages Electromin's position as part of the Petromin Group -one of Saudi Arabia's most established mobility and energy networks, providing nationwide coverage through thousands of service centers, fuel stations, and fleet operations.

XCharge will supply the advanced charging technology, comprehensive training, and ongoing remote technical support to ensure Electromin's technical teams can operate autonomously while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.

XCharge operates in close to 25 countries worldwide. The Middle East represents a strategic growth region where e-mobility is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, and the company is committed to fostering this growth through its innovative charging technology and best in-class service to create value where our customers are.

Advanced safety and reliability features

XCharge's GridLink system incorporates advanced safety features very relevant for the Middle Eastern market, including liquid-cooled thermal management that provides 2.38 times more heat dissipation surface than standard designs, maintaining stable operation even under extreme environmental conditions. Each battery pack is equipped with four sensors for early hazard detection, automated ventilation systems to disperse flammable gases, and built-in fire suppression technology for enhanced safety.

The system also supports modern communication standards including OCPP 1.6J and 2.0.1, with connectivity via GSM, LTE, or LAN, ensuring seamless integration with existing charging network management platforms.

"E-mobility is in a very early stage in Saudi Arabia, and Electromin is ahead of the curve in the market and wants to support this expansion within the Kingdom by offering innovative solutions to all locations. XCharge's GridLink technology, with its innovative battery integration and ability to deliver ultra-fast charging with minimal grid input, allows us to accelerate our rollout timeline significantly while maintaining the high standards of safety and reliability says Mowafak AlSaadi, and Director of eMobility Sales and Marketing at Electromin

"We are proud to partner with Electromin to bring our GridLink technology to Saudi Arabia at a pivotal moment in the Kingdom's energy transformation," said Albina Iljasov, Head of Europe at XCharge. "We see the Middle East as a region where e-mobility will grow massively in the coming years, and we are committed to fostering this growth with technology that is truly one step ahead."

"Our commitment to R&D, supported by a team of more than 80 professionals, allows us to integrate the latest technologies and standards for Electromin, providing them customized solutions including the intelligent management of the energy ecosystem and the optimization of the user experience," concludes Javier Lázaro, Head of Sales at XCharge EU

About Electromin

Electromin is a Saudi-based electric mobility ecosystem delivering end-to-end EV solutions across the Kingdom and beyond. As a subsidiary of Petromin and part of the Al-Dabbagh Group, Electromin provides integrated services spanning EV charging infrastructure, public transit electrification, commercial vehicle deployment, and advanced mobility platforms.

The company is the exclusive distributor of Volvo's electrified passenger vehicles in Saudi Arabia and complements this with a growing range of electric commercial vehicles through partnerships with TAM, Quantron, and NAVYA. Electromin is also the first Saudi firm to establish operations in India's EV charging sector, driving cross-border innovation and regional expansion.

With the Kingdom's most extensive public charging network, the region's first electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Makkah, and its own Charge Point Management System (CPMS), Electromin is reshaping sustainable mobility in support of Vision 2030.

Learn more Electromin.com.

About XCharge EU

XCharge Europe is a provider of high-power and battery-integrated charging solutions. Headquartered in Hamburg since 2017, the company supports industry leaders with innovative charging solutions and reliable after-sales service. With the addition of a new test lab in Hamburg in 2024, alongside the new Madrid technical center, XCharge Europe reinforces its commitment to the European market, enabling rigorous product testing, tailored solutions, and the advancement of e-mobility across the region.

About XCharge North America

XCharge North America (XCharge NA) specializes in high-power EV charging and battery-integrated solutions tailored to the North American electrical grid. With solutions that store energy, improve grid resilience, and create new revenue streams, XCharge NA is the first scalable open-access EV charging solution designed to strengthen the country's electrical grid and broader energy infrastructure while providing charging solutions for EVs from individual to fleet.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through a combination of proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, XCharge enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future critical to the Company's long-term growth and development.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "objective," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. For further information about these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors, please refer to XCHG Limited's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required by applicable law.

