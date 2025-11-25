Lightwave Logic, Inc. Provides Update on Commercial Pipeline

Lightwave Logic Announces Launch of Technical Program With Second Fortune Global 500 Customer; Novel Material, CPO Assembly Process and PDK to Be Co-Developed for 400Gb/s AI Networking Applications

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, announced today the launch of a technical program with a new Fortune Global 500 Company aimed at Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) applications.

Throughout the first half of 2026, Lightwave Logic intends to develop a custom variant of its Perkinamine electro-optic polymer material optimized for the stringent manufacturing conditions of AI scale-up and scale-out where silicon photonics chips are co-packaged with EICs (Electrical Integrated Circuits) and ASICs. In addition, Lightwave Logic intends to co-develop with its partner a technical solution optimized for 400Gb/s CPO applications. This collaboration will extend across multiple technical areas such as high-speed modulator simulation and design, product testing, packaging and assembly processes and the associated Process Design Kit (PDK) for electro-optic polymer integration into standard silicon photonics foundry process.

The goal of this program is to also demonstrate that electro-optic polymers can deliver high yield products, scale to high volume production while being fully compatible with new processes and packaging tools being developed by the semiconductor industry.

"We are delighted in having this unique opportunity to partner with a second Fortune Global 500 Company to demonstrate that our technology not only provides superior performance for transceiver applications but is also compatible with the industry roadmap for integration and co-packaging of silicon photonics PICs with next gen EICs," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "Unlike crystal-based materials, such as Lithium Niobate, our Perkinamine is designed to be fully compatible with processes and equipment available at semiconductor foundries and assembly and test manufacturers."

Note that the entry into Stage 3 of the Design Win Cycle outlined by the Company in prior investor presentations is provisional at this stage, and the formal product launch decision by our partner is contingent upon the successful execution of technical milestones related to Perkinamine performance as well as achieving various other modulator design and integration results.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

