Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Axiom Exploration Group to prepare NI43-101 technical reports on the 100%-owned Bootleg Lake and Robinson Creek Gold properties, located within 15 kilometres of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Axiom Exploration Group has completed site visits to both projects, and the final reports should be available in early 2026. This will be the first Technical Report on the Robinson Creek project, and an update of the 2013 report on Bootleg Lake completed prior to Searchlight acquiring the project. The reports will compile all exploration data on the two projects and make recommendations for future exploration and development.

"This will provide Searchlight with a more thorough assessment of these two important gold projects in the Flin Flon Mining camp, at a time of near-record gold prices. The NI43-101 report is particularly important for the Robinson Creek Project with an Initial Exploration Target estimated between 77,000 and 154,000 oz gold, but with no prior report," stated Stephen Wallace, CEO. "The reports will assist the company with future exploration and development plans, including the possibility of combining Robinson Creek and the nearby brownfields Bootleg Lake Gold holdings."

Robinson Creek Highlights

Initial Exploration Target of 77,000 - 154,000 oz gold, open along strike and to depth.

2 - 3 million tonnes ore, with gold grades between 1.20 g/t and 1.60 g/t.

15 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Compilation of over 70 historical drill holes from the 1940s and 1980s.

Historical drill holes and geophysics outline a zone of mineralization extending at least 1,000m along the Mosher Lake Shear Zone.

60 drill holes have gold intersections greater than 1.0 g/t gold.

45 gold intersections have greater than 2.0 g/t gold over at least one metre. Multiple wide gold intersections: 2.46 g/t gold over 57.60 m in DDH 81-2 7.59 g/t gold over 10.94 m in DDH HB-6 3.80 g/t gold over 21.00 m in DDH R07-1 2.15 g/t gold over 32.00 m in DDH 81-1

15 km from Bootleg Lake brownfield mine site, allowing for shared processing.

Bootleg Lake Highlights

Brownfields project with three past-producing high-grade gold mines.

Includes Rio Mine with 1,500 m of underground workings viable for reopening for exploration and future production.

Multiple drill-ready targets in addition to known deposits.

80 - 100 historic drill holes, plus 6 drill holes by Searchlight.

18 claims (49.4 sq km), with key claims in good standing until 2040.

20 km from the SSR Mining Laurel Lake Gold Deposit.

7 km from the Hudbay 777 copper, zinc, gold mine.

32 km by road from the Tartan Lake Gold Deposit owned by Canadian Gold Corp, which is a merger candidate with McEewn Mining?

7 km from Creighton, Saskatchewan & Flin Flon, Manitoba, with easy road access.

Map 1. Searchlight Resources Robinson Creek and Bootleg Lake Claims, Saskatchewan.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9828/275812_c0bbbc6764c709f1_002full.jpg

Compilation Disclaimer: Management cautions that the presented drill sample results are historical in nature, and Searchlight has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work to verify the results. Searchlight considers these sample results relevant, as the Company uses historical reports and sample results to evaluate and plan future exploration programs. All drill intercepts are drill-indicated lengths. Insufficient technical information exists to demonstrate the true widths of these intersections. The technical information is derived from public documents available through the Saskatchewan Government Ministry of Energy and Resources.

Initial Exploration Target Disclaimer: The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on gold in the Flin Flon camp, and critical minerals throughout the province.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275812

SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc.