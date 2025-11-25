HONOR Unleashes Final Black Friday Savings: Up to £784 Off Flagship Devices - While Stocks Last

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices, has announced its final wave of Black Friday deals, offering unprecedented savings on its most popular smartphones, including the HONOR 400 PRO, HONOR Magic 7 PRO, and the cutting-edge HONOR MAGIC V5 foldable.

These spectacular discounts, coupled with exclusive gifts are available only through the official HONOR website and strictly while stocks last.

Savvy shoppers looking to upgrade their tech or find the perfect gift can now seize these exceptional, limited-time opportunities with each offering fantastic gifts with purchase:

HONOR 400 PRO : Experience premium performance for just £449.99 , representing an incredible £449 in direct savings (49% off).

HONOR Magic 7 PRO : Elevate your mobile experience for only £649.99 , securing £450 in savings (40%)

HONOR MAGIC V5 : Get your hands on HONOR's groundbreaking foldable smartphone for £1,169.99 , slashing £784 off the original price (40%)

This is the ultimate opportunity for shoppers to acquire HONOR's innovative technology at an unbeatable value before the Black Friday season closes.

Visit the HONOR website now to secure these final Black Friday deals before they're gone forever.

