Keurig Dr Pepper Appoints Anthony DiSilvestro as Chief Financial Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the appointment of Anthony DiSilvestro to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. DiSilvestro will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cofer and lead the Company's Finance and Technology organizations. DiSilvestro has more than 40 years of diversified industry experience, including a proven track record of strategic leadership, cost structure optimization and large-scale transactions at Campbell Soup Company and Mattel, Inc.

"As a seasoned and forward-thinking CFO with deep expertise across food & beverage and consumer goods, Anthony is a natural fit for KDP," said Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer. "He will play a crucial role in sustaining our Company's strong base business momentum, while drawing on his significant M&A experience to facilitate the successful integration of JDE Peet's and ultimate creation of two winning companies. Anthony will be a valuable partner in launching our next chapter."

"KDP is a world-class company with a compelling growth strategy, iconic brands and a unique opportunity to transform the beverage industry and unlock shareholder value," said DiSilvestro. "I'm excited to work with Tim and the Board, the management team and a strong bench of finance leaders to drive attractive results and help navigate this pivotal period for our company."

Most recently, DiSilvestro served as Chief Financial Officer of Mattel, Inc. During his five years as CFO, he modernized and elevated the finance organization, fortified the company's balance sheet and credit profile, and drove strong cost discipline and productivity across the enterprise. Prior to Mattel, he had a distinguished career at Campbell Soup Company, rising through a series of financial leadership roles over nearly 24 years and serving as Chief Financial Officer from 2014 to 2019. As CFO, he led a transformation of the company's cost structure and oversaw major transactions, including multiple acquisitions and divestitures. DiSilvestro's earlier career included 11 years at Scott Paper Company.

The CFO role transitions to DiSilvestro today from Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, the Company's previous Chief Financial Officer and President, International, who will serve as a strategic advisor for the Company through April 7, 2026, to ensure a seamless process. Priyadarshi has been with the Company since 2022.

"Sudhanshu has been an integral part of KDP's strategic evolution, accretive international contribution and strong financial performance during his tenure," said Cofer. "I thank him for his service to the Company and wish him all the best on his future endeavors."

As part of this leadership transition, the Company is also announcing expanded roles for two senior financial leaders.

George Lagoudakis, currently SVP Commercial Finance, is taking on the newly created role of Deputy CFO. In this role, Lagoudakis will assume additional responsibility to ensure the successful separation and establishment of the future Beverage Co.

Jane Gelfand recently took on the expanded role of SVP Strategic Finance and Capital Markets. In this role, Gelfand continues to lead Investor Relations and International Finance, while assuming additional responsibility related to transaction management and financing for the upcoming acquisition and separation.

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, Snapple®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, GHOST®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®.

