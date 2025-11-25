Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Record third quarter net sales of $1.3 billion - up 7% from last year, 12th consecutive quarter of growth

Net sales growth led by Americas up 7% , EMEA up 7% , partially offset by 6% decline in APAC

Brand performance led by Hollister brands growth of 16% , with Abercrombie brands down 2%

Operating margin of 12.0% , with earnings per diluted share of $2.36 exceeding outlook range

$100 million in shares repurchased in the quarter; Year-to-date share repurchases of $350 million - 9% of shares outstanding at beginning of the year

Narrows full-year outlook to net sales growth of 6% to 7%, net income per diluted share of $10.20 to $10.50

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025. These compare to results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2024. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We achieved three years of consecutive quarterly sales growth, delivering record third quarter net sales, with 7% growth to last year. Hollister brands grew 16% on a strong finish to back-to-school and fall seasonal transition. Abercrombie brands made sequential progress in-line with our expectations, and we are tightly managing inventory as we aim for fourth quarter brand net sales to be approximately flat to last year's record. On the bottom line, we delivered a 12.0% operating margin including important investments in marketing, digital and technology, in addition to 210 basis points of adverse tariff impact. We exceeded our expectations on earnings per share, while also returning $100 million to shareholders in the third quarter, our seventh consecutive quarter of share repurchases.

As we enter the holiday season, our global teams are energized and ready to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers across brands and regions. We remain on track toward record net sales for fiscal 2025, on the foundation of consistent quarterly top-line growth, top-tier profitability, and healthy cash flow. Our results reinforce the strength of our operating model and give us confidence in our ability to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

Details related to reported net income per diluted share and adjusted net income per diluted share for the third quarter are as follows:

2025 2024 GAAP - 2.36 - 2.50 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates(1) - (0.03 - Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency - 2.36 - 2.47

(1)The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.



A summary of results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025 as compared to the third quarter ended November 2, 2024:

Net sales of $1.3 billion, up 7% as compared to last year, with comparable sales of 3%.

of $1.3 billion, up 7% as compared to last year, with comparable sales of 3%. Operating income of $155 million as compared to operating income last year of $179 million.

of $155 million as compared to operating income last year of $179 million. Operating margin as a percent of sales of 12.0% as compared to 14.8% last year.

as a percent of sales of 12.0% as compared to 14.8% last year. Net income per diluted share of $2.36 as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $2.50.

Net Sales

Net sales by segment and brand for the third quarter are as follows:

(in thousands) 2025 2024 1 YR % Change Comparable sales(2) Net sales by segment:(1) Americas(3) - 1,057,448 - 986,449 7% 4% EMEA(4) 194,510 181,592 7% 2% APAC(5) 38,661 40,925 (6)% (12)% Total company - 1,290,619 - 1,208,966 7- 3- 2025 2024 1 YR % Change Comparable sales(2) Net sales by brand family: Abercrombie - 617,345 - 629,835 (2)% (7)% Hollister 673,274 579,131 16% 15% Total company - 1,290,619 - 1,208,966 7- 3-

(1) Net sales by segment are presented by attributing revenues to a physical store location or geographical region that fulfills the order.

(2) Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion.

(3) The Americas segment includes the results of operations in North America and South America.

(4) The EMEA segment includes the results of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(5) The APAC segment includes the results of operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of November 1, 2025 the company had:

Cash and equivalents of $606 million compared to $773 million and $683 million as of February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024, respectively.

of $606 million compared to $773 million and $683 million as of February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024, respectively. Marketable securities of $25 million compared to $116 million and $56 million as of February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024, respectively. The decrease from February 1, 2025 was due to $105 million of maturities in Fiscal 2025.

of $25 million compared to $116 million and $56 million as of February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024, respectively. The decrease from February 1, 2025 was due to $105 million of maturities in Fiscal 2025. Inventories of $730 million compared to $575 million and $693 million as of February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024, respectively.

of $730 million compared to $575 million and $693 million as of February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024, respectively. Borrowing capacity of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement.

of $500 million under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") with net borrowing available of $450 million after minimum excess availability requirement. Liquidity comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $1.1 billion as of November 1, 2025. This compares to liquidity of $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion as of February 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024, respectively.





Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Details related to the company's cash flows for the year-to-date period ended November 1, 2025 are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $313 million.

of $313 million. Net cash used for investing activities of $95 million, primarily reflecting capital expenditures, partially offset by maturities of marketable securities.

of $95 million, primarily reflecting capital expenditures, partially offset by maturities of marketable securities. Net cash used for financing activities of $395 million, primarily reflecting share repurchases.



During the third quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 1.2 million shares for approximately $100 million. For the year-to-date period ended November 1, 2025, the company repurchased 4.5 million shares for $350 million, representing a 9% reduction in shares outstanding from the beginning of the year. The company has $950 million remaining on the share repurchase authorization established in March 2025.

Depreciation and amortization was $115 million for the year-to-date period ended November 1, 2025.



Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The following outlook replaces all previous full year guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects: Current Full Year Outlook(1) (2) Previous Full Year Outlook(2)(3) Net sales Growth In The Range of 6% to 7% Growth In The Range of 5% to 7% Operating margin In The Range of 13.0% to 13.5% In The Range of 13.0% to 13.5% Effective tax rate(4) Around 30% Around 30% Net income per diluted share(5) (6) In The Range of $10.20 to $10.50 In The Range of $10.00 to $10.50 Share repurchases(6) Around $450 million Around $400 million Diluted weighted average shares(5) (6) Around 48 million Around 49 million Capital expenditures ~$225 million ~$225 million Real estate activity

~40 Net Store Openings ~40 Net Store Openings (all approximate) 60 Openings, 20 Closures 60 Openings, 20 Closures 40 Remodels And Right-Sizes 40 Remodels And Right-Sizes FourthQuarter Outlook(1) Net sales Growth In The Range of 4% to 6% Operating margin Around 14% Effective tax rate(4) Around 30% Net income per diluted share(5) (6) In The Range of $3.40 to $3.70 Share repurchases(6) Around $100 million Diluted weighted average shares(5) (6) Around 47 million

(1) Includes the estimated impact from the tariffs on goods imported into the United States in accordance with trade policies as of November 21, 2025. This excludes any other potential future trade policy changes imposed by the United States or other countries. Net of planned mitigation efforts, the full year outlook assumes approximately $90 million of tariff expense, or 170 basis points as a percent of net sales.

(2) Includes $39 million net benefit on a pre-tax basis, or $29 million on a tax-adjusted basis, from a litigation settlement.

(3) Released August 27, 2025.

(4) The current outlook for effective tax rate is sensitive to the jurisdictional mix and level of income and does not include the impact of potential future tax policy or legislative changes.

(5) The current outlook for net income per diluted share and diluted weighted average shares includes the anticipated impact to shares outstanding from potential share repurchase activity in fiscal 2025.

(6) The timing and amount of any such repurchases will be determined based on an evaluation of market conditions, the company's share price, legal requirements, and other factors.

Conference Call

Today at 8:30 a.m. ET, the company will conduct a conference call and provide additional details around its quarterly results and its outlook for the fourth quarter. To access the call by phone, participants will need to register at the following URL address to obtain a dial-in number and passcode:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2e64b4f132384c58afdebae36de224c2

A presentation of third quarter results will be available in the "Investors" section at corporate.abercrombie.com at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, today. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This Press Release and related statements by management or spokespeople of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F) contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2025 results, relate to our current assumptions, projections and expectations about our business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "goal," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "are confident," "will," "could," "outlook," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, including any financial targets, estimates, or performance outlooks whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, and in our subsequent reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the following factors: risks and uncertainties related to global trade policy and global trade disputes, including the impact of the imposition or threat of imposition of new or increased tariffs by the United States or foreign governments or other changes to trade policies and arrangements; risks related to changes in global economic and financial conditions, including inflation, and the resulting impact on consumer spending and our operating results, financial condition, and expense management; risks related to global operations, including changes in the economic or political conditions where we sell or source our products; risks related to the geopolitical landscape and ongoing armed conflicts, acts of terrorism, mass casualty events, social unrest, civil disturbance or disobedience and the impact of such conflicts or events on international trade, supplier delivery or increased freight costs; risks related to natural disasters and other unforeseen catastrophic events; risks related to our failure to engage our customers, anticipate customer demand, expectations, and changing fashion trends, and manage our inventory and product delivery; risks related to our failure to operate effectively in a highly competitive and constantly evolving industry; risks related to our ability to successfully invest in and execute on our customer, digital and omnichannel initiatives; risks related to our ability to successfully execute technology initiatives and partnerships, such as those relating to artificial intelligence technology; risks related to our ability to execute on, and maintain the success of, our strategic and growth initiatives; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective tax rate, including as a result of earnings and losses generated from our global operations, may result in volatility in our results of operations; risks and uncertainty related to adverse public health developments; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; risks related to reputational harm to the company, its officers, and directors; risks related to actual or threatened litigation; risks related to cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches, and the potential loss or disruption to our information systems, and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing laws and regulations.

Other Information

This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and exclude the impact of certain items. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance and manage its operations, and believes such measures to be helpful in understanding the company's results of operations or financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to complement, and are not considered as alternatives to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as reconciled in the above table. Also, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income and net income per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

As used in this document, references to "Americas" includes North America and South America, "EMEA" includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa and "APAC" includes the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 830 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and HollisterCo.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mo Gupta Kate Wagner Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (614) 283-6751 (614) 283-6192 Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended November 1, 2025 % of

Net Sales November 2, 2024 % of

Net Sales Net sales - 1,290,619 100.0 - - 1,208,966 100.0 - Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 483,670 37.5 - 422,034 34.9 - Selling expense 459,548 35.6 - 420,990 34.8 - General and administrative expense 193,402 15.0 - 188,246 15.6 - Other operating income, net (1,022 - (0.1)% (1,586 - (0.1)% Operating income 155,021 12.0 - 179,282 14.8 - Interest expense 550 - - 569 - - Interest income (6,491 - (0.5)% (9,302 - (0.8)% Interest income, net (5,941 - (0.5)% (8,733 - (0.7)% Income before income taxes 160,962 12.5 - 188,015 15.6 - Income tax expense 45,862 3.6 - 54,151 4.5 - Net income 115,100 8.9 - 133,864 11.1 - Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,105 0.2 - 1,885 0.2 - Net income attributable to A&F - 112,995 8.8 - - 131,979 10.9 - Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic - 2.41 - 2.59 Diluted - 2.36 - 2.50 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 46,842 50,951 Diluted 47,881 52,869

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 1, 2025 % of

Net Sales November 2, 2024 % of

Net Sales Net sales - 3,596,490 100.0 - - 3,363,670 100.0 - Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 1,352,393 37.6 - 1,163,019 34.6 - Selling expense 1,234,841 34.3 - 1,163,565 34.6 - General and administrative expense 543,652 15.1 - 555,941 16.5 - Other operating loss (income), net 2,392 0.1 - (3,611 - (0.1)% Operating income 463,212 12.9 - 484,756 14.4 - Interest expense 1,831 0.1 - 11,538 0.3 - Interest income (17,029 - (0.5)% (30,497 - (0.9)% Interest income, net (15,198 - (0.4)% (18,959 - (0.6)% Income before income taxes 478,410 13.3 - 503,715 15.0 - Income tax expense 138,183 3.8 - 119,394 3.5 - Net income 340,227 9.5 - 384,321 11.4 - Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,436 0.2 - 5,324 0.2 - Net income attributable to A&F - 334,791 9.3 - - 378,997 11.3 - Net income per share attributable to A&F Basic - 6.99 - 7.43 Diluted - 6.83 - 7.13 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 47,869 51,030 Diluted 49,022 53,141

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company's operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, therefore supplementing investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplementally to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

The company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year's net sales converted at the current year's foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

In addition, the company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures used by the company's executive management to assess the company's performance. We also believe these supplemental performance measures are meaningful information for investors and other interested parties to use in computing the company's core financial performance over multiple periods and with other companies by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions, debt service levels and capital investment.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 1, 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP(1) % of

Net Sales Excluded item(2) Adjusted

non-GAAP % of

Net Sales Litigation settlement - (38,574 - - (38,574 - - - Operating income 463,212 12.9 - 38,574 424,638 11.8 - Income before income taxes 478,410 13.3 - 38,574 439,836 12.2 - Income tax expense(3) 138,183 3.8 - 9,829 128,354 3.6 - Net income attributable to A&F 334,791 9.3 - 28,745 306,046 8.5 - Net income per diluted share attributable to A&F - 6.83 - 0.59 - 6.24 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 49,022 49,022

- 1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded item consists of a favorable settlement, net of legal fees, of payment card interchange fee litigation

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended November 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Net sales GAAP(1) - 1,290,619 - 1,208,966 7% Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates(2) - 5,834 - Net sales on a constant currency basis - 1,290,619 - 1,214,800 6% Operating income 2025 2024 BPS Change(3) GAAP(1) - 155,021 - 179,282 (280) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates(2) - (1,852 - 20 Non-GAAP constant currency basis - 155,021 - 177,430 (260) Net income per share attributable to A&F 2025 2024 $ Change GAAP(1) - 2.36 - 2.50 $(0.14) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates(2) - (0.03 - 0.03 Non-GAAP constant currency basis - 2.36 - 2.47 $(0.11)

(1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Thirteen Weeks Ended November 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) 2025 % of

Net Sales 2024 % of

Net Sales Net income - 115,100 8.9 - - 133,864 11.1 - Income tax expense 45,862 3.6 54,151 4.5 Interest income, net (5,941 - (0.5 - (8,733 - (0.7 - Depreciation and amortization 38,566 3.0 39,566 3.2 EBITDA - 193,587 15.0 - - 218,848 18.1 - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) 2025 % of

Net Sales 2024 % of

Net Sales Net income - 340,227 9.5 - - 384,321 11.4 - Income tax expense 138,183 3.8 119,394 3.5 Interest (income) expense, net (15,198 - (0.4 - (18,959 - (0.6 - Depreciation and amortization 114,566 3.2 116,610 3.6 EBITDA(1) - 577,778 16.1 - - 601,366 17.9 - Adjustments to EBITDA Litigation settlement (38,574 - (1.1)% - - - Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 539,204 15.0 - - 601,366 17.9 -

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for a favorable settlement, net of legal fees, of payment card interchange fee litigation.





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) November 1, 2025 February 1, 2025 November 2, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents - 605,783 - 772,727 - 683,089 Marketable securities 25,255 116,221 55,790 Receivables 131,741 105,324 111,583 Inventories 730,453 575,005 692,596 Other current assets 116,303 104,154 112,709 Total current assets 1,609,535 1,673,431 1,655,767 Property and equipment, net 661,646 575,773 570,440 Operating lease right-of-use assets 965,919 803,121 798,290 Other assets 242,818 247,562 245,375 Total assets - 3,479,918 - 3,299,887 - 3,269,872 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 461,528 - 364,532 - 466,303 Accrued expenses 458,075 504,922 469,148 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 225,847 211,600 210,335 Income taxes payable 17,557 45,890 36,303 Total current liabilities - 1,163,007 - 1,126,944 - 1,182,089 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities - 905,041 - 740,013 - 734,918 Other liabilities 80,460 81,607 92,405 Total long-term liabilities 985,501 821,620 827,323 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders' equity 1,316,843 1,335,628 1,247,133 Noncontrolling interests 14,567 15,695 13,327 Total stockholders' equity 1,331,410 1,351,323 1,260,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,479,918 - 3,299,887 - 3,269,872