Neuranics will return to CES in Las Vegas, USA, from 6 to 9 January 2026 to debut the MiMiG Wristband, a new 8-channel demo built on pioneering magnetomyography (MMG) technology. Developed to showcase the company's latest TMR-based sensing solution, MiMiG demonstrates how muscle-generated magnetic signals can enable intuitive gesture control and real-time interaction. It provides an early glimpse into how this emerging approach will support future XR, wearable, digital health, and machine control applications.

MiMiG integrates Neuranics' ultra-sensitive TMR sensors across both the inner and outer wrist within a comfortable, low-profile design. The configuration captures subtle muscle activity without the gels, electrodes, or tight straps typical of other methods, allowing visitors to see how signals can be acquired naturally during everyday movements. Embedded electronics and AI-enabled processing will allow attendees to observe gesture recognition and control during live demonstrations at the booth.

At CES, Neuranics will also demonstrate the full signal chain of its magnetic sensing solution, comprising its TMR sensor technology, custom mixed-signal ASIC, and AI-enabled electronics. This complete solution reflects the company's continued work on seamless, low-power gesture interfaces.

MiMiG is a developmental prototype only available for evaluation under NDA. It has been engineered to offer partners a clear view of why Neuranics' magnetic sensing presents a compelling solution for future products and systems.

Neuranics CSO, Dr. Kia Nazarpour, will discuss this direction further on the AI-Powered Wearables panel on Thursday, 8 January, from 9:00 am to 9:40 am at the Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302. The session will examine how AI is reshaping wearables from passive data collectors into proactive and personalised systems capable of delivering actionable insight.

Neuranics is keen to connect with innovators and leaders in wearable tech and XR. Visit Booth 15458 LVCC, Central Hall, at CES 2026 to explore the future of magnetic sensing solutions. Companies interested in evaluation or collaboration are encouraged to contact Neuranics to arrange a meeting with the team.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of magnetic sensing solutions, redefining human-machine interaction. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for XR, next-generation human-machine interfaces, and wearable health monitoring.

