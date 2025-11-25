ToolsGroup Named Leader and Ace Performer in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment

Recognized for its advanced use of probabilistic planning to improve accuracy, inventory alignment, and real-time decision-making in complex retail environments

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / ToolsGroup , a leading provider of retail and supply chain planning solutions, was named a Leader and Ace Performer in the latest SPARK Matrix for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment report by QKS Group. The SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning and provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service vendors.

The recognition highlights ToolsGroup's use of AI and probabilistic planning to drive every aspect of inventory and replenishment planning. Unlike traditional single-point forecasts, this approach models a range of possible outcomes at the SKU-location-time level, giving planners a clearer and more confident view of demand and a stronger ability to meet both service and margin goals.

Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "ToolsGroup has emerged as one of the most execution-ready platforms in the Retail Forecasting & Replenishment market by combining probabilistic planning, prescriptive AI, and multi-echelon inventory optimization in a single, planner-centric environment. Its strength lies in how it ingests volatile demand signals from promotions and price changes to channel shifts and new product introductions and turns them into automated, service-level driven inventory decisions across DCs, stores, and e-commerce nodes. By pairing advanced analytics with intuitive, exception-based workflows and scenario simulations, ToolsGroup helps retailers move beyond firefighting to a more proactive, resilient planning posture."

Retailers today face mounting challenges, yet many still rely on reactive, disconnected planning systems that make it difficult - if not impossible - to adapt in real time. ToolsGroup takes a different approach, seamlessly unifying supply chain and merchandise planning to deliver smarter, faster decisions that drive inventory optimization.

With ToolsGroup, retailers gain more control over both supply and demand. Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization enables inventory to flow where it's needed most-satisfying customer demand in real-time while maximizing margins through store-to-store transfers. Additionally, its inventory-aware Price Optimization ensures pricing drives growth without stockouts, while Promo Optimization helps maximize ROI from every promotion.

"We appreciate QKS Group's recognition as we continue to evolve alongside an ever-changing retail landscape," said Jeanette Barlow, Chief Product Officer of ToolsGroup. "Maximizing inventory performance isn't just about optimizing supply - it's also about shaping demand. By embedding probabilistic planning into our retail solutions, we're giving retailers the clarity to break free from reactive firefighting and refocus their time on driving strategic performance and profitable growth."

