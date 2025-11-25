Silicon Box Enables Flexible Semiconductor Supply Chains with Advanced Packaging Technology, CEO Dr. Byung Joon Han speaks to Bloomberg News at the New Economy Forum

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Dr. Byung Joon Han, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Box attended the Bloomberg New Economy Forum (NEF) 2025, joining leaders from across 50 countries to discuss technology, trade, and supply chain resilience. Under the theme of "Thriving in the Age of Extremes", the forum is focused on driving economic growth by convening government, the private sector and key decision makers to amplify programs that build strategic alliances across borders.

In an exclusive interview on the forum grounds, with Avril Hong and Shery Ahn for The Asia Trade segment on Bloomberg TV, Dr. Han shared his perspective on the current state of Silicon Box's business and the semiconductor industry, growth in AI demand, and the company's expansion plans.

Key Insights from the interview

Artificial intelligence is attracting significant attention, but AI and high-performance computing applications represent only about 40% of the company's current demand. Silicon Box's customer markets also include RF, data centers, electric vehicles, satellite and space technology, mobile, power, and wearables. "We see big demand in AI, of course, but we also start to see the recovery in a lot of other businesses including mobile, automotive, and especially power chips," said Dr. Han.

Maintaining flexibility and collaboration in the semiconductor supply chain is a key factor in advancing the industry's transition to chiplets. Silicon Box upholds this position through a commitment to innovation, while offering a distinctive solution backed by robust intellectual property protections, end-to-end collaboration, and a customer-first approach. "A neutral position is important because we are sort of uniquely positioned to supply the technology to many customers. And [if we are leaning too much to one side] our important mission is disrupted," explained Dr. Han.

Navigating supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions has become the new normal for the semiconductor industry. Legacy businesses face increasing challenges, but new companies introducing new and flexible solutions to customers have the opportunity to build supply chains that meet these emergent industry realities. "I think it is an opportunity for us because [we] have the luxury [to enable customers to] design a new supply chain [unlike] a big, [legacy] company having to change [their existing supply chain], which is not an easy job," shared Dr. Han.

Advancing semiconductor technology relies on innovation corridors

"Our CEO's conversation with Bloomberg News, during the New Economy Forum, was unexpectedly timely. The theme of this year's forum and key takeaways from many of the speakers participating in the event, aligns well with the vision and values of Silicon Box to advance technology and supply chain agility through collaboration and pragmatism," shared Mike Han, Head of Business who was also present at the event.

"We were impressed with the forum, which featured highly current conversations and perspectives from global leaders across business and policy that were notably candid and insightful. This encouraged attendees to think harder about the current situation, from different angles. With the emergence of the digital era or 'new economy', it will be increasingly important to have forums like these to nurture the understanding and collaboration necessary to ensure the decisions we make will serve the best interests of humanity. This is part of Silicon Box's mission statement, and we appreciate the opportunity to attend this event."

Silicon Box's recent achievement in reaching high-volume production at high yield and its commitment to open a second factory in Novara, Piedmonte, with the support of the European Commission and Italian central government under the EU Chips Act; both mark significant milestones for proving advanced panel-level semiconductor packaging and chiplet technologies. At the same time, these milestones demonstrate the importance of strategic policy making and international collaboration to deploy critical innovation at scale during this time of rapid geopolitical change and technological development.

About Silicon Box

Silicon Box is an advanced semiconductor packaging company, specializing in cutting-edge integration technology and manufacturing processes. We offer solutions that enable chiplet architecture, as well as high performance, affordable alternatives to traditional packaging schemes. Leveraging our proprietary technology, 30 years of multi-sectoral expertise, and relationships with best-in-class partners, we strive to solve the unique challenges of chiplet adoption to build the emergent technologies shaping the world around us today. Silicon Box was founded in 2021 by Dr. Byung Joon (BJ) Han, Dr. Sehat Sutardja, and Weili Dai. Dr. Han was previously the Chairman, CEO and CTO of the world's 3rd largest outsourced assembly and test provider, STATS ChipPAC for two decades, taking the company to $4B in revenue during his tenure. Dr. Han is the inventor of many of the most advanced packaging solutions in today's market, and his team at Silicon Box holds standing records for yield in advanced packaging technology at wafer-level production. Dr. Sutardja introduced the concept of chiplets at the International Solid State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) in 2015. He and Weili Dai founded Marvell Technology Group in 1995 and ran the company for twenty years from a start-up to an over $50B market value company. To learn more about Silicon Box go to: silicon-box.com/newsroom and silicon-box.com/timeline .

