New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETF and wealth professionals, today announced a revolutionary upgrade to its sponsor package for the Exchange 2026 conference (March 15-18, Las Vegas). New for 2026, sponsors will receive a dedicated seat on VettaFi's proprietary Investor Behavioral Intelligence platform, gaining access to over a decade of tracked investor behavior across VettaFi's digital ecosystem.

With this enhancement, Exchange sponsors will move far beyond the traditional static attendee list, and transform the event from a single point in time to a fully integrated data-driven engagement cycle. In addition to on-demand access to the registration list (updated in real time), this dynamic tool provides:

Powerful lead intelligence: Attendee information will be enriched with VettaFi's behavioral data, drawn from millions of data points and interactions gathered by VettaFi over the past decade

Smarter prioritization: Sponsors can instantly identify and qualify their most engaged, high-value prospects, ensuring their team knows not only exactly who to meet with but also what topics they'll be most likely to engage on, client considerations they'll be bringing to the table, and investment ideas that will already be top of mind.

"For too long, conference sponsorship has been about proximity, not precision," said Craig Katz, Head of Behavioral Analytics at VettaFi. "By integrating our Investor Behavioral Intelligence platform, we are giving our sponsors an unprecedented advantage, showing which advisors are actively researching sponsor products across VettaFi, engaging with digital campaigns, visiting their website and more, powering superior prioritization of their most engaged leads."

"The result will be more effective, data-driven conversations onsite and a more streamlined post-event path to convert stronger leads," he added. "The more granular the data, the more ways to maximize conference ROI. We're very excited to be sharing this enhancement and have been thrilled with the excitement level among our sponsors and partners as they learn about the information that will now be at their fingertips."

The new offering includes a full suite of VettaFi's behavioral analytics products to help sponsors action data effectively before, during, and after the conference. Key features include:

Lead intelligence reports: On-demand reports that combine an advisor's digital and in-person engagement with behavioral intent signals, allowing for prioritized sales outreach.

Advisor traffic tracker: A powerful tool that de-anonymizes advisor traffic on a sponsor's own website, building a comprehensive audience view and tying website behavior directly to Exchange sponsorship and VettaFi digital marketing campaigns.

Enhanced audience analytics: Multi-page pre- and post-conference reports outlining key demographic segments that a sponsor's conference presence successfully reached.

This new data-driven approach is part of Exchange's ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality, highly-engaged audience of financial advisors and asset managers.

"Both of these key members of our community, advisors and asset managers, benefit when data like this is available," continued Katz. "An advisor's time is their greatest resource and this approach will make sure that any advisor who connects with one of our sponsors will find the conversation timely, relevant and actionable."

Sponsorship opportunities for Exchange 2026 are now open. For more information, visit ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

