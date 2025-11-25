Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Hear At Last (OTCID: HRAL) is pleased to announce that the first order from its recently secured 100-unit contract is now being prepared for shipment to Jamaica. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's continued international expansion and underscores the growing demand for HRAL's innovative solutions within the Caribbean market.

The initial shipment represents the beginning of a multi-phase fulfillment schedule that will deliver all 100 units to Jamaica over the coming period. This first batch demonstrates HRAL's commitment to quality, reliability, and efficient logistics as it strengthens partnerships throughout the region.

"We are excited to take this major step forward with our Jamaican partners," said Pete Wanner, CFO at HRAL. "Preparing the first shipment from this 100-unit allocation highlights the confidence our clients have in our products and the dedication of our team to delivering excellence."

The units will undergo final quality assurance checks before being dispatched, ensuring they arrive meeting HRAL's high quality and durability standards. This shipment marks the beginning of expanded collaboration in Jamaica, supporting local development and reinforcing HRAL's position as a trusted provider in the international market.

PETER WANNER, PRESIDENT HEAR AT LAST, shared: "This partnership with Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co. marks a turning point in our efforts to address the housing crisis in North / Central America and the Caribbean. By leveraging their expertise in manufacturing high-quality modular homes, we can now bring affordable, sustainable housing solutions to those who need them most. We will collaborate with Jamaica since the storm to fulfill their housing crisis and creating a better future for underserved communities."

About Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co.

Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co. is a globally renowned manufacturer of modular homes, specializing in sustainable and cost-effective housing solutions. With years of experience in producing high-quality homes, Hebei Jiachen has become a trusted name in addressing global housing challenges.

About Hear At Last

Hear At Last (HRAL) is an innovative organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for underserved communities. By focusing on affordability, sustainability, and innovation, HRAL is committed to making a lasting impact in addressing housing shortages and homelessness across North / Central America and the Caribbean.

Looking Ahead

The partnership between Hear At Last and Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co. promises to deliver tangible results in solution to curing homelessness, offering hope and stability to countless individuals and families in need.

Join the Movement

With the launch of the HOHM token, Hear At Last invites investors, supporters, and communities to join in building a foundation for affordable housing and sustainable living. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of countless families.

For more information about the HOHM token or the modular homes initiative, please contact:

SOURCE: Hear At Last Holdings, Inc.

WEBSITE: https://hohmhereatlast.in. Token: https://share.google/H2kAwQxRJgEHXlKqD



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271134

https://api.newsfilecorp.com/newsinfo/271134/130

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275721

SOURCE: Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc