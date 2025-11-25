Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, makes a landmark, forward-driving announcement - taking a decisive leap forward and unveiling the development of a personal account system that redefines how individuals interact with their wellness data.

Following the insights gained during the Smart Analytics concept testing, this innovation marks a new era of personalization, security, and empowerment in the digital wellness space.

The upcoming personal account will serve as an intuitive hub where users can seamlessly upload, manage, and visualize their well-being information. With this tool, wellness becomes not just observable - but personally meaningful.

"This is about giving people ownership of their wellness journey," said Oleksandr Luzin, Director at Aleen Inc. "We're creating a system that turns information into confidence - and privacy into empowerment."

The development represents a defining milestone for Aleen Inc.'s mission: to unite technology, trust, and personal growth under one accessible digital experience - setting a powerful new benchmark for the industry.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

