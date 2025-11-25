Rebrand to Pirate Gold reflects both the geological opportunity beneath Newfoundland's surface and the spirit of treasure hunting and discovery that shaped its earliest legends

Treasure Island Project expansion adds 4,625 hectares of highly prospective ground along the Valentine Lake Fault, strengthening Sokoman's district-scale position

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") to change its name to Pirate Gold Corp. ("Pirate Gold"). Effective December 1, 2025, the Company will commence trading under its new name and new stock symbol, YARR. CUSIP/ISIN 724255104/CA7242551041 and CUSIP/ISIN 724255203/CA7242552031 have been assigned to the Company's common shares.

Pirate Gold's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker SICNF.

Newfoundland's coastline is steeped in pirate history. In the early 1600s, its hidden coves were home to one of the Atlantic's most powerful pirate fleets. This legacy of risk-taking and the relentless pursuit of untapped fortune aligns directly with the Company's exploration approach.

"Newfoundland was built on a frontier mindset; hard weather, harder rock, and people who carved out a living where most wouldn't dare," said Denis Laviolette, Chairman and CEO of Sokoman. "That same instinct drives modern exploration. Junior mining is treasure hunting, and just like the pirates who came here 400 years ago chasing fortune, we're doing the same today at our district-scale Treasure Island Project with a team that knows these rocks.

"Over the past few months, we've reinforced the existing team with geologists and technical staff, more than doubling our technical and operational bench. We now have a deep pool of experience in orogenic systems, and it's reshaping how this company operates. That shift will be on full display as we bring shareholders directly into the hunt through new videos, on-the-ground visuals, and a recurring documentary series that captures the story as it unfolds."

Sokoman Expands Land Position at the Treasure Island Project

Sokoman is also pleased to report a significant expansion of its Treasure Island Project in Newfoundland. The Company has entered into two purchase agreements to acquire additional mineral licenses contiguous to its existing holdings, strengthening its position along one of the region's most prospective structural trends.

As noted on October 8, 2025, the Company transformed its Moosehead and Crippleback claim groups to form the Treasure Island Project. The Treasure Island Project contains the largest mineral license package and longest strike length along the Valentine Lake Fault and positions the Company as the dominant explorer along strike of the Valentine Gold Mine.

The newly acquired claims increase the Treasure Island project footprint by approximately 4,625 hectares and include multiple untested geophysical and geochemical anomalies, along with favourable stratigraphy identified through both historical work and recent compilation.

This expansion builds on the Company's broader consolidation strategy across the central Newfoundland gold belt and positions the Company to evaluate several high-priority target areas with improved geological context.

"We've acquired a few new mineral licenses on Treasure Island, expanding our position and pushing deeper into ground that's barely been tested," added Laviolette. "These new claims stitch together important structural corridors and give us the ability to evaluate targets with far better geological continuity. It's the kind of ground you want when you're chasing an orogenic system - connected, underexplored, and sitting exactly where the structure tells you to look."

Fig. 1 - Map Showing the Consolidated Mineral Licenses and Newly

Acquired Claims of the Treasure Island Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/275821_3f27cfc834ddb9ff_002full.jpg

Sokoman has entered into an agreement with Fred Keats ("Keats"), Darryl Williams ("Williams"), Donna Gedge, Calvin Keats, and Leo Hussey to acquire a 100% interest in and to seven mineral licences (the "Aurora Project"). In consideration for the Aurora Project, the Company will, subject to TSXV approval, make a one-time cash payment of $37,500 to Keats and $12,500 to Williams, issue 600,000 common shares to Keats and 200,000 common shares to Williams, and grant a 1.5% NSR royalty, payable 75% to Keats and 25% to Williams, one-half of which the Company may purchase for $1,500,000.

Sokoman has also entered into an agreement with Neal Blackmore ("Blackmore") to acquire a 100% interest in and to one mineral licence. In consideration, subject to TSXV approval, the Company will make a one-time cash payment of $10,000, issue 100,000 common shares, and grant a 1.0% NSR royalty, one-half of which the Company may purchase for $500,000.

Further, Sokoman has granted 21,100,000 stock options to the Company's officers, directors, and consultants. The options shall vest immediately and are exercisable at $0.25 per common share for a period of five (5) years. As the Company scales its exploration efforts, these grants provide operational alignment and ensure key personnel are appropriately incentivized to support and advance ongoing exploration activities.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

