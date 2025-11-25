Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) ("SORRENTO") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to commence ongoing media marketing commencing November 24, 2025, in consideration of CDN$5,500 per month.

ITG shall utilize commercially reasonable efforts to Enhance market depth and contribute to market liquidity, add stability and efficiency to the market and act as a liaison for the Company. ITG does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. ITG's address is 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, ON, M5E 1G4 (phone: 416-583-2194, email: info@itg84.com). ITG and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious, rare-earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit in including the Bottom Brook REE Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275847

SOURCE: Sorrento Resources Inc.