DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Partners With Sezzle to Offer Flexible Payment Options for Every Occasion

New Payment Partnership Provides Brides, Wedding Parties, and Shoppers With More Ways to Navigate Budgets and Timelines Stress-Free

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / David's Bridal , the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today announced its partnership with Sezzle , a leader in the payments industry. Beginning today, shoppers can choose Sezzle at checkout in all David's Bridal stores , with online availability launching in the coming weeks. The partnership delivers meaningful financial flexibility at a time when couples and families are navigating rising costs, tighter timelines, and increasingly complex wedding planning journeys - doubling down on David's mission to expand its ecosystem to reduce friction and stress for every point of the wedding planning journey from planning to shopping to travel and more.

Together, the two brands are redefining the customer checkout experience in retail, combining David's digital-first, personalized shopping and planning experience with Sezzle's payment innovation and credit-building tools to give customers more customization and financial freedom at every step. From selecting the perfect dress to outfitting an entire bridal party, brides and shoppers often face unexpected expenses and stressful decisions throughout the planning process. David's Bridal and Sezzle together aim to reduce those friction points by offering clear, customizable payment options that give customers more control by helping them plan, purchase, and celebrate on their own terms.

"We know the bridal journey can be overwhelming - from managing budgets to coordinating dresses for the entire party," said Elina Vilk , President & Chief Business Officer at David's Bridal. "Our mission is to simplify that experience at every turn. Partnering with Sezzle allows us to give brides and shoppers more flexibility, less stress, and payment options that meet them where they are. It's one more way we're helping our guests feel supported from the moment they fall in love with the dress to the moment they say 'I do.'"

David's guests can now access Sezzle's suite of flexible payment options, designed to meet every budget and lifestyle. With Pay-in-Full, customers can complete their purchase instantly through Sezzle's seamless checkout experience or choose Pay-in-4 1 to split the cost into four interest-free payments over six weeks.

Wedding planning is known for its emotional highs, and today's couples juggle budgets, contracts, travel, attendants, and attire across multiple events, often while balancing careers, families, and other financial priorities. David's Bridal, with its expansive store network, digital planning tools, content ecosystem, and marketplace, has long championed ways to alleviate stress and streamline the experience from "yes" to "I do" - the addition of Sezzle deepens that commitment.

"Weddings and special celebrations should be joyful, not overwhelming," added Paul Paradis , President and Co-Founder of Sezzle. "David's Bridal understands that deeply, and their dedication to simplifying the journey aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we're giving customers more clarity and ease at checkout, helping them navigate big decisions without the added pressure. It's about creating an experience where shoppers feel supported from the very start."

The partnership arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season, with exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers for David's Bridal customers:

Thanksgiving Day (Online Only): 20% off sitewide

Black Friday - Cyber Monday: Doorbuster deals in-store and online with up to 75% off dresses, bridal gowns and more - see online for more details.

Sezzle is available now at all David's Bridal locations ( find one closest to you and book your appointment today) and will launch online in the coming weeks at www.davidsbridal.com . To learn more about David's and shop the latest in bridal, bridesmaids, prom, mother of the bride/groom, special occasion, wedding guest and more, please visit davidsbridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

For additional assets from David's Bridal, please see media kit here .

1 Pay in 4 and Pay in 2 loans are originated by WebBank except loans in Iowa and Puerto Rico.

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services - connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle, please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/ .

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Media Contacts:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

Sezzle:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-partners-with-sezzle-to-offer-flexible-payment-options-f-1111796