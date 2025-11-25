The "Europe HVAC Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe HVAC Market to reach $99.27 billion by 2030 from $68.8 billion in 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Several key factors are driving the surge in HVAC equipment sales across Europe. These include rising construction spending, a growing number of retail building projects, increased government investment in sustainable building development, ongoing industrial expansion, rapid urbanization, shifting climate conditions, and higher disposable incomes throughout the region.

Government regulations promoting eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient, smart HVAC systems are also contributing to increased demand, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, where construction activity is robust. Western Europe currently leads the market, holding over 56% of the regional share in 2024, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period.

From a product demand standpoint, air conditioning systems dominate the market in Western Europe. Rising temperatures driven by urbanization, pollution, and climate change are making cooling solutions more essential, particularly in urban areas. Companies operating in the HVAC industry, specifically in air conditioning, are seeing steady sales growth thanks to strong demand in this region. This is largely due to the concentration of commercial facilities, industrial operations, and higher consumer purchasing power compared to other parts of Europe.

Growing demand for HVAC systems in European domestic markets is driven by various climatic changes, tighter energy efficiency requirements, and growing consumer awareness. Extended heatwaves in South Europe, i.e., Italy, Spain, and Greece, are placing a high value on cooling systems, while the colder regions of the Nordics and Eastern Europe are witnessing growing demand for heat solutions due to cold winters. These climatic oscillations are prompting inhabitants to invest in sophisticated HVAC systems for comfort throughout the year and to support the Europe HVAC market growth. Besides, tough EU legislation like the Eco-design and Energy Labelling Framework is also prompting people towards energy-efficient alternatives, as a result of which householders are incorporating systems that decrease energy consumption and carbon emissions as well as lower utility costs.

In addition, awareness of IAQ post-pandemic is also the major driver for the Europe HVAC market with advanced air purifying technology like HEPA filters, UV-C disinfection, and DCV. It is extremely widespread in highly congested urban areas where people seek healthier indoor air for health and wellness. HVAC system technology advancement, including IoT-based climate control and smart functionalities, is also driving growth in the Europe HVAC market. These technologies facilitate remote control and optimization of HVAC devices by homeowners, which improve energy efficiency and reduce long-term expenses.

But the competitive Europe HVAC market is more than just offering green solutions. To be competitive in this rapidly evolving market, companies must focus on incorporating cutting-edge technology that not only meets environmental requirements but also maximizes operational performance. This includes features like smart connectivity, real-time energy monitoring, and automation, which maximize system efficiency and reduce long-term operating expenses for end-users. Firms that can merge sustainability with advanced technological offerings will be poised to lead the Europe HVAC market, delivering solutions that not only comply with strict environmental regulations but also provide superior comfort, affordability, and energy efficiency.

Generally, the Europe HVAC market is driven by a combination of government incentives, advancements in technology, and heightened concern for sustainability. Those suppliers who can navigate this complex area, both adopting green solutions and advanced technologies, will be the future leaders in the competitive marketplace. With the industry continuing to revolutionize itself, the demand for energy-saving, technology-based HVAC systems will continue to escalate, and therefore, the demand to meet ecological requirements as well as government and social expectations in the future.

IMPACT OF GLOBAL TARIFFS AND TRADE WARS

The recent escalation of trade tensions among the U.S., China, and the EU in 2024 and beyond into 2025 directly impacted HVAC manufacturers in as the issue has largely struck major components of HVAC units, such as compressors, heat exchangers, and electronic sensors, most of which are sourced from Asia.

Several companies have encountered higher procurement costs in Europe as a result of several new import tariffs and anti-dumping duties implemented by the European Commission on HVAC-related products imported from outside the EU, tightening margins and affecting project timelines.

These political and trade uncertainties across the globe coupled with increased tariffs on imports and regional protectionism, are resulting in increased costs of production, delays in projects, and barriers to entering the European market for new HVAC technology. While giant companies with local manufacturing are more able to absorb these shocks, smaller import-based firms and vendors are most vulnerable. The expansion in the European HVAC market, while steady, is tempered by these outside threats, and reinforces the demand for localized supply chains, proactive R&D partnerships, and agile operating strategies in 2025.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Europe HVAC market?

Which region dominates the Europe HVAC market share?

What are the significant trends in the Europe HVAC market?

What is the growth rate of the Europe HVAC market?

Who are the key players in the Europe HVAC market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $68.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Europe

Market Opportunities Trends

Emergence of IoT and Product Innovations to Aid Replacements

Surge in Demand for Energy-Efficient Low-Carbon HVAC Systems

Shift Toward Modular Decentralized HVAC Solutions

Replacement of Existing Equipment With Energy-Efficient Ones

Climatic Conditions and Heat Waves Propel Demand for HVAC Systems

Market Growth Enablers

Rise in Commercial Construction and Projects

Increase in Demand for HVAC Systems in Coworking Spaces

Airport Modernization Driving Demand for Smart and Sustainable HVAC Solutions in Europe

Growth in Vrf Systems

Favorable Government Policies and Incentives

Demand for Low Gwp Refrigerant Solutions in Heating Equipment

Market Restraints

Turbulent Political and Trade Relations

High Installation and Upfront Costs

Lack of Skilled Labor

Stringent Regulations

Key Company Profiles

Aldes

Atlantic

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Group

Ostberg

Pentair

Robert Bosch

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Samsung

Siemens AG

Systemair

NIBE Group

Zehnder

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Honeywell International Inc

LG

Panasonic

Midea

Regal

Raytheon Technologies

Flakt Group

Swegon

VTS Group

Nuaire

Nortek

Hitachi

LU-VE

Vent-Axia

Rosenberg

S P

Wolf

CIAT

AL-KO GROUP

Dynair

Danfoss

Lennox

Backer Springfield

Dunhambush

TCL

Trox GmbH

Stiebel Eltron

Uponor Corporation

Glen Dimplex

Ferroli

Elco Burners

BDR Thermea Group

Biddle Air Systems

Riello Group

Ingersoll Rand

Camfil

Segmentation by Equipment

Heating

Air Conditioning

Ventilation

Segmentation by Heating

Heat Pump

Boiler Unit

Furnace

Others

Segmentation by Air Conditioning

RAC

CAC

Chiller

Heat Exchanger

Others

Segmentation by Ventilation

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Air filter

Humidifier Dehumidifier

Fan Coil Unit

Other Ventilation Equipment

Segmentation by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Others

Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Belgium

Ireland

Portugal

Switzerland

Nordic

Norway

Denmark

Sweden

Finland

Central Eastern Europe (CEE)

Russia

Poland Austria

Hungary

Czech Republic

Greece

Slovakia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nau24h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125231242/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900