JBL Grip Just Landed. Designed To Move, Built To Blast

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Introducing JBL Grip, the new ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker built so you really can just grab and go. JBL Grip packs JBL Pro Sound, ambient lighting, and robust IP68 dust, water and drop protection into a compact speaker that's ready for wherever and however you listen.

Small in size, big on sound.

JBL Grip

With bold JBL Pro Sound and a punchy 16W output, JBL Grip is equipped with AI Sound Boost for more powerful, deeper bass without distortion. Pair two speakers for stereo sound or connect multiple speakers with AuracastTM for sound that takes things even further. Wherever you're headed, JBL Grip is coming with you. With an integrated rope hook, it's easy to attach to a backpack, bike, or kayak. Rugged and ready, its IP68 water, dust, and drop proof means you can push your adventures without worrying about your gear.

The upright design mirrors the way you move. Even the JBL logo keeps up, stacked vertically to match Grip's bold stance. Just grab, hang, or place anywhere you go. And to match your vibe, there's an ambient light on the back panel. Just dive into the JBL Portable app to adjust the colour and intensity to suit your current playlist.

You've got up to 12 hours of playtime, plus another 2 with Playtime Boost activated as the speaker optimizes and tunes the performance for a louder and crisper sound.

"The new JBL Grip is your music's new co-pilot. It is built like a tank, seriously: waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof (it will survive concrete). We also packed our big, punchy JBL Pro Sound into a size that feels great in your hand and fits anywhere. Plus, the built-in ambient light sets the perfect vibe, day or night. Just grab it and groove; it is one of the toughest little speakers that brings the fun and the sound quality you need." said Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, Harman Asia Pacific.

JBL Grip comes in 6 standout colours, from classic black & white, to purple, red, blue and squad for RM 599. It is now available at all authorised dealers, website, Lazada and Shopee.

Key features

Bold JBL Pro Sound

AI Sound Boost proprietary technology to analyse music in real-time and optimize speaker driver without distortion

12 hours of playtime and 2 more with Playtime Boost

Auracast enabled for stereo and multi-speaker pairing

Ambient Light on the back panel so you can set the mood to match your mix

IP68 water, dust and drop proof

JBL Portable App

Built with post-consumer recycled plastic and FSC certified paper packaging

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life's most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

