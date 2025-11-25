SentryPODS Expands Manufacturing Capacity and Enhances Remote Surveillance Lineup With New Camera Technologies and Lighter, More Durable Aluminum Designs

ASHLAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / SentryPODS, a leader in rapid-deployment remote surveillance systems, announced a major expansion of its manufacturing capabilities along with significant upgrades to its surveillance system lineup . The initiative supports growing demand across construction, utilities, critical infrastructure, transportation, energy, and municipal security sectors.

SentryPODS Mobile Solar Surveillance Options

Solar Trailer and Skid Surveillance Units Built For Construction Sites Without Power

Manufacturing Expansion and Vertical Integration

SentryPODS added new production floorspace, in-house aluminum fabrication, dedicated assembly and QA lines, and expanded R&D capacity. As part of this expansion, SentryPODS transitioned from steel-frame construction to precision-engineered aluminum enclosures. The move to aluminum reduces overall unit weight, increases corrosion resistance, improves heat dissipation, and reduces overall production time.

The aluminum base upgrade also strengthens the mobility of SentryPODS' mobile solar-powered units-the Chariot solar surveillance trailer and the Spartan solar surveillance skid-making both easier to deploy, more efficient to transport/tow, and better suited for remote, off-grid, or power-limited locations; regardless of climate. Each solar surveillance unit delivers video capabilities based on camera selection, including PTZ, thermal, 360º, and more.

"This expansion is not only a sign that the market validates what we're building - it's an opportunity to invest back into our community," said Brent Canfield, CEO of SentryPODS. "We're creating skilled jobs here in Ashland, OH, while continuing to innovate in mobile surveillance."

Integrated Camera Technology and Video Dashboard Advancements

SentryPODS introduced a new generation of camera modules featuring enhanced low-light imaging, improved PTZ optics, and expanded 360° coverage engineered for construction sites , utility substations, energy facilities, industrial yards, and public spaces. These hardware upgrades were developed to operate seamlessly with The Fortress Video Dashboard, launched earlier this year.

The Fortress Video Dashboard provides centralized access, AI-driven alerts, multi-site visibility, and high-speed incident review. With the introduction of the new camera technology, the platform now supports broader analytics capabilities, sharper imaging, and more responsive remote control, strengthening end-to-end situational awareness across distributed or hard-to-secure environments.

Positioned for Scalable Growth Across Industrial and Public-Sector Markets

These upgrades enable improved quality control, faster deployment, and increased manufacturing throughput for industries such as:

Construction and commercial development

Utilities and energy infrastructure

Oil and gas operations

Transportation and logistics hubs

Municipalities and public safety agencies

Industrial yards and remote worksites

About SentryPODS

SentryPODS builds fully autonomous, wire-free surveillance systems designed for rapid deployment and extreme weather durability, delivering real-time monitoring for projects and facilities of any scale. Learn more at https://sentrypods.com .

