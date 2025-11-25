QKI Emulsion Inc. Announces Change in Control and Strengthening of its Board and Executive Leadership

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / QKI Emulsion Inc. (the "Company") today announced a planned Change in Control and a significant strengthening of its corporate governance and executive management to support the Company's next phase of operational growth and international expansion.

As part of this transition, Claudio Mirella (Chief Executive Officer), Andrea Piazzoli (Executive President), and Daniele De Molli (Chief Operating Officer) have tendered their resignations, effective immediately.

Their departures follow a mutual agreement with the Company and are attributed to personal considerations and other professional interests external to QKI Emulsion Inc.

The Company expresses its appreciation for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

To ensure continuity and to accelerate strategic execution, the Board of Directors has unanimously approved the following appointments:

Suneel Anant Sawant, Chairman of the Board has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sawant brings extensive experience in the U.S. capital markets, with a strong track record in IPO processes, public-company governance, and institutional market relations. His dual role as Chairman and Interim CEO ensures strategic alignment and stable leadership during this transition phase.

Enrico Carlo Fumagalli, has been appointed Director and Executive President.

Mr. Fumagalli is the founder and international inventor of the Company's core Emulsion technology. Recognized globally for his contributions to clean-energy innovation, he developed and continuously improved the Emulsion formula to achieve ETV (Environmental Technology Verification) certification - making QKI's Emulsion the only commercially validated and internationally certified formula in the world. Its scientifically proven stability and functional performance position QKI as the sole provider of a fully certified Emulsion technology ready for market deployment.

Giovanni Genovese, has been appointed Director.

Mr. Genovese is an accomplished international accountant with extensive experience in corporate structuring, cross-border compliance, and financial governance for high-growth enterprises.

Eugene Paul Fumagalli, has been appointed General Manager.

Mr. Eugene Paul Fumagalli has played a central role in the commercial expansion of the Philippine market and brings in-depth technical knowledge of the Company's proprietary technologies, coupled with proven experience in client development and operational execution.

The Company believes that this new leadership team brings renewed strategic focus, enhanced governance, and the technical, regulatory, and financial expertise required to advance QKI's global deployment roadmap. The Board emphasizes that these changes ensure corporate continuity and enable a marked acceleration toward the Company's technological, commercial, and environmental objectives.

"This transition represents a pivotal milestone for QKI Emulsion Inc.", the Board said in a joint statement.

"The newly appointed leadership combines decades of recognized expertise in technology, international markets, innovation, and public-company management. We are confident that this strengthened governance structure will significantly accelerate QKI's growth trajectory and the global adoption of our certified Emulsion technology."

The Company will provide additional updates on operational progress, commercial developments, and governance milestones in the coming weeks.

About QKI Emulsion Inc.: QKI Emulsion Inc. (formerly Superbox Inc.) is a leading company specializing in the development of cutting-edge transition technologies.

Currently, QKI Emulsion (formerly Superbox Inc.) holds assets, patents and know-how for creation of groundbreaking emulsion Fuels technologies implemented internationally.

Our primary focus is on Water-in-Diesel nano-emulsion Fuel and the world-wide commercialization of these technologies in order to create a promising and greener transition Fuel.

Our dedication to advancing sustainable Fuel solutions sets us apart in the industry, positioning QKI Emulsion Inc. (formerly Superbox Inc.) as a trailblazer in the pursuit of environmentally friendly energy alternatives.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "ACT"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "plan", "confident that", "Believe", "expect", "intend to" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ACT and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing and other risks.

