The "Portugal Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Portugal data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.73% from 2024 to 2030.

The report covers wholesale colocation pricing with accompanying pricing trends, alongside an analysis of the latest market trends, opportunities, growth restraints, and overall prospects for Portugal's colocation data center industry. It details the competitive landscape, including market share by IT power capacity and revenue for leading operators, and maps the vendor landscape for both existing and upcoming providers-profiling each by data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and location.

Portugal has around 17 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024, and this number is expected to increase over time, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country. Lisbon continues to be Portugal's hub for data center, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities and dedicated cloud regions. There are 5 existing and 11 upcoming data centers in the city.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Portugal.

The study of the existing Portugal data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about the Portugal data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Portugal by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Portugal.

The study on the sustainability status in Portugal.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Portugal.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Portugal.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Portugal

Facilities Covered (Existing): 17

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11

Coverage: 5+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Portugal

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Portugal.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Portugal?

2. What factors are driving Portugal data center colocation market?

3. Who are the new entrants in Portugal data center industry?

4. How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Portugal by 2030?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 52 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $290 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered Portugal

Supply Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by It Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Portugal

Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Portugal

Sustainability Status in Portugal

Cloud on Ramps Investment in Portugal

Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Start Campus

Equinix

NOS

DECSIS

Ar Telecom

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

REN

Clarinet

New Operators

Templus

MERLIN Properties

AtlasEdge

Quetta Data Centers (Azora)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhitwv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125299098/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900