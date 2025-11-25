Novata: 4 Data Points Defining Sustainability in 2025

Insights from Novata's 2025 State of Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / As sustainability continues to mature as a core business function, organizations are refining their strategies, investing in governance, and reassessing how they collect and use data. Novata's 2025 State of Sustainability Report highlights the trends shaping this shift, revealing both progress and persistent gaps.

Below are four data points that define where teams stand today and what will matter most in the year ahead.

Sustainability Takes Shape 80% of organizations now have a formal sustainability role or team. Sustainability is becoming a core business function, signaling real market maturity. The Data Gap Persists 60% of organizations still rely on spreadsheets to track ESG data. Data quality and digitization remain the biggest challenges to progress. Regulation is Driving Progress 38% are reporting for or already complying with CSRD. This is a notable figure given that only about one-quarter of respondents are headquartered in Europe with revenues over €50 million. The ROI Challenge 47% of sustainability leaders say proving the business value of sustainability is their top challenge. The next frontier: linking sustainability data directly to performance.

Get the Full Picture: Explore the full 2025 State of Sustainability Report for deeper insights into how companies are formalizing teams, tackling data gaps, and preparing for regulation.

