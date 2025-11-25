Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.11.2025 14:38 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novata: 4 Data Points Defining Sustainability in 2025

Insights from Novata's 2025 State of Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / As sustainability continues to mature as a core business function, organizations are refining their strategies, investing in governance, and reassessing how they collect and use data. Novata's 2025 State of Sustainability Report highlights the trends shaping this shift, revealing both progress and persistent gaps.

Below are four data points that define where teams stand today and what will matter most in the year ahead.

  1. Sustainability Takes Shape

    80% of organizations now have a formal sustainability role or team. Sustainability is becoming a core business function, signaling real market maturity.

  2. The Data Gap Persists

    60% of organizations still rely on spreadsheets to track ESG data. Data quality and digitization remain the biggest challenges to progress.

  3. Regulation is Driving Progress

    38% are reporting for or already complying with CSRD. This is a notable figure given that only about one-quarter of respondents are headquartered in Europe with revenues over €50 million.

  4. The ROI Challenge

    47% of sustainability leaders say proving the business value of sustainability is their top challenge. The next frontier: linking sustainability data directly to performance.

Get the Full Picture: Explore the full 2025 State of Sustainability Report for deeper insights into how companies are formalizing teams, tackling data gaps, and preparing for regulation.

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Novata on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Novata
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/novata
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Novata



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/4-data-points-defining-sustainability-in-2025-1111877

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.