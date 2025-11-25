Anzeige
25.11.2025 14:38 Uhr
Signature Apps: New Generation Consumer Group Provides Corporate Update as Due Diligence Advances on Spiritual Glow Acquisition

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCID:NGCG) today issued a corporate update as the Company continues moving through the due diligence phase related to the proposed acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in the Spiritual Glow digital brand.

Management reports that the development team is actively expanding NGCG's existing digital product offerings, with a focus on creating a fully integrated, seamless application that will unify the Company's online presence and enhance user engagement across all platforms.

NGCG further announced that the Company is currently generating annualized revenue exceeding $1 million, with month-over-month growth ranging between 15% and 20%. Based on new application features, planned digital upgrades, and strategic marketing initiatives now underway, management believes revenue growth could increase significantly as these initiatives are deployed over the coming quarters.

CEO Jacob DiMartino commented:

"Our development roadmap is accelerating as we push toward a unified digital ecosystem. The strong revenue growth we're already seeing reinforces our belief that NGCG is moving in the right direction, and we expect our upcoming application improvements to drive even greater expansion."

Reminder: Last Week's Announcement

Last week, NGCG announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 51% interest in Spiritual Glow, a digital-first wellness and mindset brand. That proposed acquisition is expected to expand NGCG's presence within the digital consumer space and align with the Company's technology portfolio led by its flagship RAADR cyberbullying and online safety platform.

The Company will continue to update shareholders as due diligence progresses and the parties move toward negotiation of a definitive agreement. Follow the Company on X (Twitter) @x.com/sigapps1 for latest updates.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.
New Generation Consumer Group (OTCID:NGCG) is a diversified company focused on identifying and acquiring growth-oriented businesses in emerging sectors. The company's strategy emphasizes building value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable operations designed to deliver long-term shareholder returns

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding proposed business transactions, anticipated closing timelines, and potential future results. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Readers are encouraged to review NGCG's public filings for additional information regarding risk factors and business operations.

Contact:
Investor Relations
New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.
Phoenix, Arizona
Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com

SOURCE: Signature Apps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-generation-consumer-group-provides-corporate-update-as-due-diligence-advan-1111736

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
