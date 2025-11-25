CORAS Awarded Contract by the Office of Naval Research to Advance Navy Leadership Assessment and Behavioral Modeling

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / CORAS, the only IL5-authorized Agentic AI Decision Intelligence platform in the Department of War (DoW), announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to enhance and unify the Navy's leadership assessment and behavioral modeling capabilities through the Talent Management Nexus effort in support of Naval Personnel Command's Talent Management Center of Excellence.

This award expands CORAS's growing portfolio of U.S. Navy partnerships, following its successful deployment of the "Leader's Compass" application at the U.S. Naval Academy. Under the new ONR contract, CORAS will configure its secure, low-code platform to deliver a unified web application supporting leadership assessment, behavioral modeling, and performance tracking across the fleet.

"This CORAS collaboration will provide the U.S. Navy with a single, data-driven view of potential leadership and development across the force," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "By combining IL5-secure Decision Intelligence with behavioral science, the Navy can modernize and optimize how it nurtures, identifies, develops, and deploys its future officers and leaders."

Through this effort, CORAS will enable ONR to orchestrate and integrate data across multiple Navy systems in real time, administering assessments, conducting automated analyses with built-in Agentic AI, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML), and visualizing Sailor performance through dynamic briefs. These features will allow the Navy to track leadership growth over time, refine behavioral models, challenge program efficiency and effectiveness, and continuously improve the development processes for all Sailors.

The CORAS platform, built on a FedRAMP High and IL5 environments, supports advanced security controls, multi-user access for administrators, panelists, and participants, and seamless integration with the Authoritative Data Environment (ADE) and other MyNavy HR data sources. As a Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solution, CORAS is rapidly configured and deployed within days, providing immediate operational value to ONR and the Navy's Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education Information Sciences (MPTE-IS) portfolio.

"The ONR award underscores CORAS's expanding role as a trusted enabler of data-driven decision and readiness SaaS platform within the Department of War," said Moe Jafari, CEO of CORAS. "From the PMO to the Pentagon, CORAS empowers the U.S. Navy to harness its data, identify future leaders, and make faster, more informed decisions."

CORAS and its Agentic Agent GARY operate at IL5 and FedRAMP High in government environments including NIPR and SIPR, offering profound ROI and 50+x productivity. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels. Learn more at www.coras.ai.

