Primech Holdings Ltd: Primech AI, a Subsidiary of Primech Holdings, Expands Manufacturing Footprint with New Production Partnership in Thailand

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the "Company"), a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology and a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:PMEC), today announced the establishment of a manufacturing partnership in Thailand. The agreement will enhance Primech AI's production capabilities for its innovative HYTRON bathroom cleaning robots and strengthen its global supply chain resilience, with plans to produce 300 robots in the initial production phase. The agreement covers an initial two-year period and includes provisions for regular production updates, quality monitoring, and collaborative improvement of manufacturing processes.

HYTRON is a fully autonomous, AI-powered bathroom cleaning robot designed to revolutionize hygiene in high-traffic facilities. With advanced 3D-cleaning capabilities and electrolyzed water technology, HYTRON ensures consistent, high-quality cleaning while significantly reducing manual labor. The latest model features the cutting-edge NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super - a compact yet powerful System-on-Module (SoM) built for advanced-edge AI and robotics. This integration enables exceptional energy efficiency, real-time data processing, and intelligent navigation, making HYTRON a highly scalable and future-ready solution for smart facility management.

Building on a strong manufacturing foundation in China and Hong Kong, Primech AI has expanded its footprint through this strategic partnership in Thailand. This forward-looking initiative enhances the resilience of its supply chain, positioning Primech AI to navigate a dynamic global landscape better.

"Establishing this manufacturing partnership in Thailand marks an important milestone in our global production framework," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "Thailand offers distinct advantages as a manufacturing hub, including strong electronics manufacturing capabilities, strategic geographic positioning, and favorable trade agreements that will enhance our ability to serve diverse international markets efficiently.With a production target of 300 robots, this facility will play a crucial role in our expansion strategy."

Under the terms of the agreement, the Thailand-based manufacturing partner will oversee the complete production process for Primech AI's HYTRON bathroom cleaning robots, including:

Full assembly and manufacturing according to Primech AI's specifications

Comprehensive quality control and testing procedures

Validation of product functionality and safety features

Securing export certifications to meet international regulatory requirements

Adherence to agreed production schedules and delivery timelines

The Thailand manufacturing partnership provides Primech AI with several strategic advantages: geographic positioning that facilitates efficient distribution to both Asian and European markets, production diversification, access to Thailand's skilled workforce and growing technology sector, and favorable trade conditions through Thailand's extensive network of free trade agreements.

"Our selection of a manufacturing partner in Thailand reflects our commitment to building a resilient and flexible supply chain," added Ng. "This facility complements our existing manufacturing capabilities and provides additional production capacity to support our growth in Asian and Western markets.The planned production of 300 robots demonstrates our confidence in the facility's capabilities and the increasing market demand for our HYTRON technology."

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

