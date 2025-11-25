Partnership underscores Owlet's commitment to delivering trusted, seamless, and secure connected experiences for families worldwide.

Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announced that it selected OpenSynergy's Blue SDK, an industry-leading independent Bluetooth software stack, to deliver secure and reliable connectivity for its new Dream Sight camera baby monitor.

As a leader in smart baby monitoring and nursery technology, Owlet continually invests in improving the reliability and ease of use of its smart devices. Listening closely to customer preference regarding setup and connectivity, Owlet's product and engineering teams set out to enhance both connection stability and overall user experience. OpenSynergy's Blue SDK offers the ideal foundation, providing proven, flexible Bluetooth performance that ensures seamless interoperability across thousands of smartphone models and generations of iOSand Android devices, right out of the box.

"By integrating OpenSynergy's Blue SDK, Owlet accelerated its development timeline and achieved high-quality performance across various Bluetooth configurations," said Burc Sahinoglu, Chief Technology Officer at Owlet. "Working with OpenSynergy allowed us to focus on ensuring our devices provide families with a secure and simple user experience, leveraging the state-of-the-art SDK to support additional Bluetooth features in the future."

Because Blue SDK is pre-qualified as a software component with the Bluetooth SIG, independent of controller or application, Owlet was able to streamline Bluetooth qualification and certification processes. OpenSynergy's dedicated team of Bluetooth experts also continually evaluates the latest vulnerabilities and maintains compliance to ensure ongoing security.

This partnership marks a significant step for both companies. For Owlet, it means faster innovation cycles and even greater confidence in the reliability of its connected products. For OpenSynergy, it highlights the adaptability of its Blue SDK beyond automotive and industrial markets, bringing its enterprise-grade Bluetooth performance to the consumer technology space.

"We are thrilled to contribute to Owlet's mission to create innovative and dependable connected baby monitors," said Matthias Stumpf, Vice President of Sales at OpenSynergy. "Our collaboration demonstrates how robust, portable Bluetooth technology can help consumer brands, like Owlet, achieve faster time-to-market while giving parents greater peace of mind."

Dream Sight, along with Dream Sock and Dream Duo, is available now via Owlet's ecommerce website and retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. To learn more about Owlet products, trusted by over 2.5 million families across more than 30 countries, please visit www.owletcare.com.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT), a leading pediatric health platform, is the only company in the world to offer U.S. FDA-cleared and internationally medically-certified wearable pediatric monitors, delivering hospital-grade technology directly in the home. Our award-winning pediatric products and innovative software combine clinically tested monitoring systems, an integrated video platform, and a simple, easy-to-use app, providing parents with real-time health insights to stay informed on their child's well-being, support restful sleep, and provide peace of mind anywhere. Since 2012, more than 2.5 million parents have trusted Owlet to monitor their children's well-being and sleep. This adoption has fueled one of the largest collections of pediatric health and sleep data in the world, powering innovations that bridge the critical gap between hospital and home. Owlet is driving a new standard in pediatric wellness by pairing advanced medical technology with consumer-friendly design. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to give every baby and every family the best possible start in life. Learn more at www.owletcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram for company news and updates.

About OpenSynergy

OpenSynergy specializes in embedded software and has been at the forefront of Bluetooth development for more than 25 years. Blue SDK is the Bluetooth industry-leading solution for Automotive integrated by OEMs and Tier1s in more than 400 million cars worldwide and broadly adopted in Medical, Industrial, Mobile, and Consumer applications, now deployed in over 1 billion embedded devices. Blue SDK is a truly hardware agnostic solution delivering years of proven interoperability and great portability across multiple hardware vendors, operating systems, architectures, and use cases, providing faster time to market while reducing costs and on-going ownership effort.

