Peraso Inc.: Peraso and Virewirx Collaborate to Provide 60GHz Multi-gigabit Robotaxi Communication Link

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso") today announced a collaboration with Virewirx Inc. ("Virewirx") to provide its 60 GHz Perspectus modules to power the Virewirx VX60 platform. This partnership will enable the VX60 system to deliver multi-gigabit wireless connectivity for robotaxi fleet vehicles and physical AI.

Virewirx has applied its VX60 system to address one of the most pressing challenges in robotaxi fleet deployment - the rapid offload and download of massive data volumes. Operating around the clock, robotaxis generate terabytes of telemetry, including high-resolution video from multiple cameras. As vehicles return to depots for charging, this data must be offloaded efficiently, while software updates are simultaneously delivered. Conventional Wi-Fi and 5G solutions are easily saturated under such demands. The Virewirx VX60 system delivers breakthrough capacity, enabling up to 12 terabytes of data transfer per vehicle per hour. Details of the platform can be found at https://virewirx.com/robotaxi/.

The PRM2146X-D is Peraso's latest Perspectus module, integrating a MAC/PHY with an advanced beamforming mmWave PRS1165 RF integrated circuit and a dual-polarization antenna array. Designed for next-generation mobile applications, the PRM2146X-D intelligently selects the optimal polarization at both ends of the link, facilitating robust, high-speed connectivity, even as the terminal moves or its antenna orientation changes relative to the access point.

"This is exactly the kind of challenge our 60 GHz products were designed to solve," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "While humans have a natural limit to how much data we can create or consume, autonomous vehicles and the AI systems that power them process tremendous amounts of data and require immense bandwidth - and that's where our technology excels. We're excited to establish this collaboration with Virewirx, which will further validate the unique performance and capabilities that 60 GHz mmWave can deliver."

"The robotaxi system is the latest-and certainly the largest scale-application of the Virewirx VX60 platform," said Jason Fiber, CEO of Virewirx. "We've developed a scalable system designed to deliver a seamless user experience across a wide range of applications, including digital entertainment, factory automation, and tactical military communications. We're pleased to work with Peraso as a trusted provider of high-performance hardware with deep expertise in mmWave RF technology."

The demand for multi-gigabit wireless connectivity extends well beyond robotaxi applications. As AI-powered edge computing transforms industrial and municipal operations, wireless networks in automated factories, warehouses, logistics centers, and medical and educational facilities will require high-speed links to move vast volumes of video and sensor data to edge and cloud resources for real-time processing.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, tactical communications and immersive video. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Founded by former Qualcomm C-Suite executives Paul Jacobs, Derek Aberle, and Matt Grob, Virewirx combines advanced wireless and multimedia technologies to enable seamless and secure data transmission at gigabit speeds. Virewirx's highly specialized team of experienced wireless engineers has developed VX60, an extensive 60 GHz mmWave platform for next-gen wireless excellence. VX60 offers ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, interference-free data transmission, and provides an innovative solution for large-scale free-roam XR experiences as well as industrial rapid data offload use cases. For additional information, please visit www.virewirx.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and Virewirx, the expected benefits of Peraso's collaboration with Virewirx and anticipated use of mmWave in robotaxi and AI applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave in robotaxi and AI applications, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and Peraso's operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

