Evaluation based on 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'.

Entrust enhances identity and access management with AI-driven biometrics, passkey support, and certificate-based authentication to combat phishing and MFA bypass.

Also named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Identity Verification in Financial Services.

Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the third consecutive year.

Entrust provides intelligent identity and access management (IAM) solutions designed to empower organizations with a Zero Trust security framework through the Entrust IDaaS platform. The cloud-native platform enables secure user authentication, authorization, and access control, ensuring users can access the right resources securely anytime, anywhere. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including consumer (B2C), workplace also known as business-to-employee (B2E), and government-to-citizen (G2C) use cases.

"In a year marked by targeted high-profile cyberattacks on industries such as retail and aviation, the need for resilient identity protection has never been more critical," said Tony Ball, President of Payments Identity and Incoming CEO at Entrust. "Entrust delivers high-assurance identity capabilities through AI-driven biometric authentication, Passkey support, and certificate-based methods to guard against account takeover attacks such as phishing and multi-factor authentication (MFA) bypass. Our managed risk engine continuously evaluates contextual signals, such as IP address, impossible travel, high-risk transactions, and behavioral biometrics, to intelligently adapt quickly to threats while maintaining a streamlined user experience."

Securing the Entire Identity Lifecycle

Entrust takes a comprehensive approach to identity security, protecting users across the entire identity lifecycle, from onboarding to authentication and authorization. The Entrust Identity Security Portfolio includes identity verification, identity and access management, digital signing, and PKI for machine identities. Entrust has recently been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Identity Verification in Financial Services, and a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification.

