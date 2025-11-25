Onlayer raised USD 8.2 million in Series A funding round

Onlayer has raised USD 8.2 million with its new Series A funding. It will accelerate commercial expansion across the regions.

ANKARA, Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2025, a Türkiye-based regtech and end-to-end merchant management platform serving banks, payment service providers (PSPs) and enterprises, announced that it has raised USD 8.2 million in a Series A funding round. The new capital will be used to accelerate the company's expansion across the MENA, and Asia-Pacific, and to further enhance its AI-driven risk, compliance, and performance solutions.

The round was led by Oleka Capital, with participation from Deniz Ventures, Revo Capital, Türkiye Development Fund, and Sandeep Gomes as new investors. Future Impact Fund, managed in partnership with existing investors Vestel Ventures and Tacirler Portfolio Management, also participated in the round.

"Redefining global standards in merchant risk"

"In Onlayer's sixth year, we are proud to have evolved into a global player that helps redefine industry standards in merchant risk and compliance," said Kivanç Harputlu, Co-Founder and CEO of Onlayer. "With this investment, we will continue to work at full speed toward our goal of becoming the leading technology provider in our vertical worldwide."

"Onlayer is fundamentally changing how financial institutions work with their corporate and merchant customers," told Ilker Sözdinler, Managing Partner at Oleka Capital. "Onlayer stands out as one of the strongest examples of the TechFin vision, turning compliance from a pure obligation into a value layer that accelerates financial growth," commented Cenk Bayrakdar, Founding Partner and Managing Director at Revo Capital.

"Onlayer is an excellent example of how locally developed technology can create regional and global impact, particularly in financial infrastructure and risk management," stated Elif Emirli Altug, General Manager and Board Member at Türkiye Development Fund. "As Onlayer's first institutional investor, we believe it will move even faster and more confidently toward its global ambitions," said Selami Düz, Coordinator at Maxis Ventures.

Merchant onboarding, risk and compliance in one platform

Onlayer provides a unified platform that helps automate merchant onboarding, continuously monitor merchant portfolios, manage PCI-DSS compliance and unlock data-driven insights to mitigate risk and support growth. With offices in London, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the company operates in 12 countries. Its platform brings together merchant acquisition, real-time monitoring, AML and fraud controls, PCI-DSS compliance workflows and ongoing merchant analytics in a single environment.

