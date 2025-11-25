Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.11.2025
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
WKN: A41N3H | ISIN: US40054J1097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.11.25 | 21:57
17,230 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
Singapur
PR Newswire
25.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
132 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AeroMexico celebrates IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 25th

  • Stocks hold steady Tuesday morning after the S&P 500's tech-driven rally on Monday, which saw Alphabet jump over 6% on optimism around its Gemini AI model; Meta is reportedly in talks to use Google chips in its data centers by 2027.
  • Investors digest key economic data as the BLS releases September Producer Price Index and the Census Bureau unveils retail sales figures-delayed by the recent 43-day government shutdown-just ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
  • Fed policy in focus with traders largely pricing in a quarter-point rate cut at December's meeting; meanwhile, AeroMexico celebrates its IPO by ringing the NYSE opening bell.

Opening Bell
AeroMexico (NYSE: AERO) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Boston Omaha Corp (NYSE: BOC) helps shape the future of epilepsy research.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831936/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_25.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--aeromexico-celebrates-ipo-302625718.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
