Voxpopme Announces Winners of the Viddy's 2025 Customer Excellence Awards

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Voxpopme, the leading qualitative insights platform, has announced the winners of The Viddy's 2025 Customer Excellence Awards. The ceremony celebrated the researchers and teams who brought customer stories to life, influencing strategy, accelerating decision-making, and reshaping how their organizations understand the people they serve.

Viddy's 2025 - Voxpopme Customer Excellence Awards

The Viddy's shine a spotlight on the research leaders driving the most impactful insights across industries. This year's winners demonstrated creativity, rigor, and a commitment to elevating real human stories through video, AI, and multi-method research. Their work set a new benchmark for modern qualitative excellence.

The winners of The Viddy's 2025 Customer Excellence Awards are:

PepsiCo: Mandvi Dogra, Senior Manager, Global Insights - Human Centricity from PepsiCo, won the Best Use of Video Surveys award for transforming a traditional task-based workflow into a fast, scalable video survey program. Mandvi captured authentic, in-home reactions in days and turned everyday product experiences into rich visual insight that helped PepsiCo's teams move quickly and confidently.

Mars: Kara Konicki, User Centricity Capabilities and Development Manager at Mars Petcare, won the Outstanding In-Depth Insights award. Kara led thoughtful live discussions that revealed the emotional and behavioral drivers behind how people care for their pets, challenging assumptions and strengthening Mars' understanding of its customers.

Kao Corporation: Keyu Yan, Consumer Insights Lead at Kao Corporation, won the Best Use of AI in Qual Research award. Keyu expanded AI-assisted analysis across teams and applied automation to large volumes of video feedback while preserving nuance, speeding up discovery, and improving collaboration across the global organization.

Verizon: Natali Ramos Garcia, Business Intelligence Consultant at Verizon, won the Excellence in Customer-Centricity award. Natalie built an ongoing rhythm of customer conversations that surfaced friction points, guided journey improvements, and ensured real customer needs drove decision-making at Verizon.

HelloFresh: Patrick Roney, Customer Insights and Analytics Lead at HelloFresh, and his team won the Excellence in Comprehensive Qualitative Research. Patrick and team combined video surveys, interviews, open-ended responses, and AI analysis to create a complete view of how customers cook and make meal choices, giving HelloFresh clear direction on improving the experience end-to-end.

"We're proud to celebrate this year's Viddy's winners for their outstanding contributions to qualitative research," said Andy Barraclough, CEO of Voxpopme. "Their work shows how combining human stories with scalable, modern tools can help organizations move faster, act smarter, and stay deeply connected to their customers."

Miguel Palma, SVP of Marketing at Voxpopme, added: "These winners remind us why qualitative research matters. When you listen carefully and bring customer stories into the decision-making process, you unlock clarity that analytics alone can't provide."

The Viddy's celebrate the researchers and innovators redefining what's possible with video, voice, and AI-powered qualitative tools. As Voxpopme continues expanding the capabilities of its insights platform, this year's winners highlight the growing impact of fast, scalable, human-centered research across product, marketing, and customer experience teams.

