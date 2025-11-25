A step forward in AQXT's mission to modernize global post-trade workflows.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / AQX Technologies, a leading provider of post-trade automation solutions for buy-side and sell-side firms, today announced that it has joined the FIX Trading Community, the industry association that manages the world's trading language used across global markets: the FIX Protocol.

AQX Technologies joins the FIX Trading Community: A step forward in AQX's mission to modernize global post-trade workflows.

This membership underscores AQX's commitment to advancing interoperability and straight-through processing (STP) across the post-trade lifecycle. AQX will contribute its expertise to initiatives aimed at improving allocations, confirmations and affirmations, clearing workflows, reconciliations, and regulatory reporting, helping firms simplify operations and reduce risk as market structure and regulation evolve.

"FIX is the de facto standard for electronic trading. Joining the FIX Trading Community allows us to bring real-world post-trade learnings from our experience directly into the standards process," said Hristo Dinchev, CEO of AQX Technologies. "Our goal is simple: to modernise post-trade and make it as fast, transparent, and reliable as trade execution so firms can scale with confidence while meeting ever-higher regulatory expectations."

Beyond traditional FIX sessions with FIX engines, AQX recognises the versatility of the protocol from classical FIX messaging to FIX Binary Encoding to modern REST API implementations, enabling firms to adopt FIX across both legacy and cloud-native environments.

"We welcome AQX Technologies' hands-on perspective in post-trade automation and look forward to their contributions to our working groups, committees and events," said Jim Kaye, Executive Director, FIX Trading Community.

This announcement follows a year of strong momentum for AQX Technologies as firms modernise their middle- and back-office stacks. AQX's intelligent post-trade platform automates the end-to-end post-trade workflow, delivering speed, accuracy, and auditability from execution to settlement.

About AQX Technologies

Founded in 2011 by capital markets experts, AQX Technologies empowers agency brokers, prime brokers and asset managers to streamline post-trade operations from trade capture and clearing to reconciliation and regulatory reporting on a single, intelligent platform.

Recognised as a Post-Trade Software & Regulatory Reporting Partner by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and named one of the Most Influential Financial Technology Firms of 2025 by The Financial Technologist, AQX combines deep domain expertise with cloud-native, API-first automation to reduce risk, accelerate workflows, and deliver measurable cost savings.

Our transparent pricing, rapid deployment, and focus on operational excellence make it easy for clients to replace inflexible legacy systems, eliminate vendor lock-in, and modernize with confidence.

For more information, please visit www.aqxt.com and follow AQX Technologies on LinkedIn .

About FIX Trading Community

The Financial Information eXchange (FIX) Protocol is the industry standard for real-time electronic communication in global financial markets. The FIX Trading Community is a non-profit organization of market participants that collaboratively develops and promotes the FIX family of standards and related best practices across asset classes and the trade lifecycle, from pre-trade through post-trade.

For more information, please visit https://www.fixtrading.org/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

