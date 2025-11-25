Cabrera Capital Markets: Frank Sinatra Jr. Joins Cabrera Capital to Lead Taxable Fixed Income Expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Today, Cabrera Capital announces the appointment of Frank Sinatra Jr. as Managing Director and Head of the Taxable Fixed Income Department. Frank has over 20 years of extensive experience in Investment Grade Trading and Sales, further strengthening Cabrera Capital's commitment to growth and excellence in the fixed income space.

"Frank's deep expertise in fixed income sales and trading, combined with his leadership and client-first mindset, make him an outstanding addition to the Cabrera Capital team," Martin Cabrera, Founder and CEO, commented. "We're excited to welcome him and are confident that his vision will drive product development and risk management innovation for our Taxable Fixed Income group, ensuring we continue to deliver value and resilience in all market conditions."

Frank Sinatra Jr. joins Cabrera Capital after serving as Senior Managing Director and Head of IG Trading and Sales at RW Pressprich, where he led the institutional sales and trading team. His career also includes more than a decade at FTN Financial, where he advanced from Vice President to Senior Vice President and Head IG Credit Trader, overseeing large-scale trading operations, risk controls, and institutional client relationships. Earlier in his career, Frank gained foundational experience in credit trading at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, a division of Goldman Sachs.

"Cabrera Capital's momentum in the fixed income space is truly impressive," said Frank Sinatra Jr., Managing Director and Head of Taxable Fixed Income. "Investment grade credit remains a cornerstone of institutional portfolios. I look forward to deepening our market presence with robust trading strategies and tailored client solutions. We will build upon our existing presence in IG/HY credit, rates, structured product and preferred equity business lines, as our institutional relationships continue to expand."

Frank will be based in the firm's New York office. He will lead the fixed income team, covering rates, preferred securities and structured products to deliver precise execution and insightful market perspectives while providing differentiated structures that meet the unique needs of Cabrera Capital's investors.

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets (CCM) is a leading investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. The firm is known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding client's expectations. CCM deals in numerous capital markets, including municipal bonds, global equities, and taxable fixed-income securities. More information can be found at www.cabreracapital.com.

SOURCE: Cabrera Capital Markets

