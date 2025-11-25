Onit Expands Its Government Case-Management Leadership With Acquisition of LawBase

Strengthens AI-Native SLED Portfolio and Accelerates Path to a Unified Best-of-Breed Platform

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Onit, Inc., a leading provider of AI-native workflow and Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) solutions, today announced its acquisition of LawBase , a long-established case-management platform serving state, local and education (SLED) agencies as well as law firms nationwide. The acquisition marks Onit's continued investment in the SLED vertical, reinforcing its position as the category's most comprehensive legal operations partner.

With the addition of LawBase, Onit now brings together the top two case-management solutions in the government sector, enabling SLED agencies to access deeper expertise, enhanced security, and a unified ecosystem of AI-powered legal workflow tools.

"Bringing LawBase into the Onit family strengthens our commitment to SLED customers and accelerates our vision for a best-of-breed government case-management portfolio," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "This acquisition ensures continuity for LawBase customers today while unlocking new innovation and integrated capabilities tomorrow."

Strategic Fit and Customer Impact

Together with Legal Files (acquired in 2025), LawBase deepens Onit's momentum in the SLED market. This expanded footprint enables us to support customers reliably today while investing intentionally in a unified SLED platform for the future.

Key priorities include:

Continuing to operate both products while developing a long-term plan for a unified SLED experience

Providing shared SLED-focused services across security, compliant hosting, integrations, and operational support

Strengthening market coverage with a newly appointed SLED leader driving a coordinated go-to-market approach

Offering expanded value through complementary Onit solutions, including Spend Management and contract capabilities, to both LawBase and Legal Files customers

Onit will continue to support LawBase and Legal Files as independent platforms while introducing a shared architecture that improves integration and preserves customer choice.

"LawBase has spent decades building trust inside government agencies and law firms," said LawBase Founder Phil Homburger. "Joining Onit ensures our customers gain access to more innovation, deeper resources, and the strength of a global legal technology leader."

About Onit

Onit is the global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, transforming legal business processes with purpose-built technology. Onit streamlines workflows, optimizes operations, and addresses critical challenges in contract management, legal spend tracking, matter management, and compliance.

Onit empowers over 3,000 customers, supported by 15 global partners, to work smarter - boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing collaboration. Founded in 2009, Onit's comprehensive solutions - including enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), workflows, and services - continue to redefine legal technology, helping teams focus on what matters most.

SOURCE: Onit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onit-expands-its-government-case-management-leadership-with-acqu-1111710