RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Sponsorship of NobleCon21 Emerging Growth Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its sponsorship of NobleCon21, the two-day Emerging Growth Equity Conference hosted by Noble Capital Markets, taking place December 2-3, 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida.

"NobleCon consistently attracts one of the most sophisticated investor audiences in the emerging growth arena," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "We're proud to support this year's event, which combines world-class programming, high-caliber presenting companies, and unmatched opportunities for discovery. Our team is especially excited to provide complimentary CEO interviews for presenting companies, an additional value that extends each issuer's reach well beyond the conference."

As part of its sponsorship, RedChip will conduct complimentary interviews with CEOs of presenting companies. These interviews will be featured on RedChip's YouTube channel, which hosts more than 61,000 subscribers, and select interviews will also appear on RedChip's television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, a sponsored program airing every Saturday on Bloomberg TV. This expanded media visibility offers participating companies a powerful platform to amplify their stories to a global investor audience.

NobleCon21 begins the evening of December 2 with a community kickoff event at the Mizner Park Amphitheater featuring remarks from state and academic leaders, live entertainment, and the debut of Noble's Golden Bull Awards. The full day of company presentations takes place December 3 at the Florida Atlantic University College of Business Executive Education Complex, where more than 200 public company executives will present to investors. The program also includes one-on-one meetings, sector-focused discussions moderated by Noble's research team, and a keynote address from Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier.

As a sponsor, RedChip will highlight its full-service investor relations and financial media platform, built to increase visibility, liquidity, and market credibility for emerging growth companies. RedChip's integrated approach-including digital media, targeted investor outreach, research distribution, and television programming-delivers measurable engagement across the microcap and small-cap landscape.

RedChip looks forward to engaging with executives, investors, and innovators at NobleCon21 and supporting the event's mission of showcasing the next generation of emerging growth opportunities.

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

