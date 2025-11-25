Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Manley Guarducci, a mining engineer who has extensive experience in building and operating mines throughout the America's, to its Board of Directors.

Ken Berry, President & CEO commented, "Manley Guarducci has more than 30 years of proven mining experience in Canada, Mexico, Latin America, USA and Turkey, with such companies as Alamos Gold Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc. with a reputation of optimizing operations and increasing both mine profitability and safety. Prior to his retirement, he served as Alamos Gold's, COO and VP of Operations and in his last 8 years at Alamos he was responsible for optimizing the Mulatos Mine prior to subsequent success in M&A activity creating the company that is the current Alamos Gold."

CEO Ken Berry further commented, "In fifteen months under Mr. Guarducci's direction, Alamos Gold's, Mulatos mining operations had improved significantly including 2 million man hours worked without an accident, with increasing gold production, substantially improved profitability and operational efficiencies. With a proven track record Mr. Garducci's appointment to Galactic Gold's board will strengthen an already accomplished Board of Directors."

Additionally, the Company announces stock options have been granted to officers, directors, employees, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,680,000 million shares and issued restricted share and deferred units totalling 1,575,000 common shares. The stock options have been granted at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of five years.

Ken Berry

Chief Executive Officer and Director

