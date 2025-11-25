Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTCID: ADHC) announced today that GlucoGuard has completed the Level 2 App integration through DEXCOM's Developer Program. The project development is in conjunction with UC Irvine's MADO program through the California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology (CALIT2a).

The Dexcom Developer Program is a partnership program that allows developers to access Dexcom API and integrate Dexcom CGM data into their own applications. Dexcom partners with the company to gain access to app credentials, sand box data, and development support. The Dexcom API allows partners to integrate DEXCOM CGM Data, such as glucose levels, into their applications.

It is expected that in mid-June the next level of App integration development will be approved resulting in a fully functional back-end to front-end completion where the app will run on a mobile device.

Developments Include:

A functional front-end and back-end App capable of running on an emulator.

A trained predictive algorithm for detecting hypoglycemia episodes with 95% accuracy.

Secured Registered Developer access to the Dexcom API, enabling initial integration with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data.

GlucoGuard is also developing a suite of AI features designed to predict negative blood glucose events and mitigate these events before the patient suffers catastrophic adverse effects. The ability to manage glucose in this manner is a groundbreaking advancement that will truly establish GlucoGuard as a revolutionary technology in the field of diabetes - a multibillion-dollar industry.

"We are very appreciative to all our partners in reaching these milestones," commented ADHC. "Developments are progressing rapidly and the GlucoGuard team is very grateful for the amazing support from all of our stakeholders."

ABOUT GLUCOGUARD

ADHC is a medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of hypoglycemia "low blood sugar" during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, GlucoGuard is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

GlucoGuard combines advanced engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile app-based monitoring to create an innovative solution for managing nocturnal Hypoglycemia. The GlucoGuard mouthpiece continuously monitors glucose levels during sleep and automatically administers glucose when hypoglycemic levels are detected. Sophisticated AI algorithms facilitate this process, ensuring effective glucose management without disturbing the patient's rest.

ABOUT ARETE BIOSCIENCES, Inc.

Arete Bio Sciences, Inc. ("Arete") is a contact service organization with expertise in the design and development of early-stage medical technologies. Arete maintains an extensive network of internal staff and collaborators with experience across device form factor exploration, rapid prototyping, and product visualization in the health space.

Arete Bio Science includes a team of scientists, strategic thinkers, problem solvers, engineers, and innovators passionate about creating a positive impact on global health. Projects include the design, development, and management of molecular diagnostic systems, molecular assays, start-ups, and build-ups of several companies, and have managed product development teams across four continents in seven countries.

ABOUT UCI CALIT 2

Created in 2000, the California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology - known as CALIT2 - is one of four Gray Davis Institutes for Science and Innovation located on University of California campuses. The founding objective of CALIT2 was to create a world-class multidisciplinary research institute to promote discovery and innovation, notably to harness the ubiquity and scale of the internet and wireless technologies to accelerate growth in many different scientific areas and industries that are undergoing a massive transformation. Over two decades, CALIT2 has focused on transdisciplinary approaches of significant scale and complexity, as well as the creation of new, advanced scientific facilities, technical staff opportunities, and centers and 'living laboratories' to attract and support the nearly 250 UCI faculty who have opted to affiliate with the institute

ABOUT DEXCOM

Dexcom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for the management of diabetes and metabolic health by patients, caregivers, and clinicians. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Stelo, a new over-the-counter glucose biosensor designed for adults with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corporation