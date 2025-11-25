Kyrgyzstan's National Investment Agency and Hungary's Electron Holding have agreed to develop up to 300 MW of solar capacity in Kyrgyzstan with planned investments of $300 million.The National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan has entered into a Memorandum of Cooperation with Hungarian energy company Electron Holding for 300 MW of solar. According to reports published by the agency, the deal was made during a Hungarian-Kyrgyz business forum in Budapest, aimed at promoting Kyrgyzstan's export potential and attracting foreign investments in priority areas including energy. The agreement is set ...

