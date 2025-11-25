Expanded Human Intelligence capability turns recognition insights into real-time business intelligence.

Workhuman, the world's leading employee recognition company, today announced the launch of Topics, a breakthrough capability that connects recognition to strategy in real time showing leaders where initiatives are taking hold, who's pushing them forward, and surfacing where momentum may need a boost.

Workhuman disrupted the recognition industry with the launch of Human Intelligence a powerful way for organizations to quickly leverage AI to turn their recognition data into real, usable insights about their people and culture. By the end of the year, nearly all Workhuman customers will have activated this capability, covering a combined workforce of more than 7 million employees.

Topics takes that innovation even further. It helps organizations connect recognition activity to their top company-level or departmental initiatives-like leadership, AI adoption, or customer centricity-so they can see those behaviors come to life in real time, and without extra work for HR or managers.

From HR Data to Boardroom Proof

"For years, companies have measured outputs, but couldn't see the human behaviours that produce them," said Eric Mosley, Founder and CEO of Workhuman

"By pairing recognition data with AI, Topics reveals where behaviour aligns with strategic goals so organisations can double down on what works or course-correct fast. This is board-level information that will show senior leaders precisely where their strategy is sticking and where goals need attention. Without that layer of truth, oversight is just guesswork."

KeyAnna Schmiedl, Chief Human Experience Officer, Workhuman said:

"CHROs are being invited into more conversations where business strategy is being shaped, which is exactly where we should be. But with that seat comes a new kind of accountability. We have to be able to show how our work -- our programs, our priorities, and our culture -- moves the business forward. Topics helps us do that. It gives us a real-time view into how our values and strategies are showing up across the company. We've seen it here at Workhuman. It's helped us focus, adjust, and lead with more impact."

What early customers love:

With early access offered to a small group of Workhuman customers, and rolling out more broadly over the course of the next few months, Topics is the latest in a suite of AI-driven platform enhancements that enable Workhuman customers to deepen the insights gleaned from their recognition data. Early users of the feature have shared that they love the following:

Ties recognition directly to strategy: Leaders define strategic Topics (e.g., "Customers First," "AI Transformation", "Safety"), and Workhuman's proprietary Human Intelligence technology will map recognition language to those priorities for a real-time pulse on adoption and impact.





Leaders define strategic Topics (e.g., "Customers First," "AI Transformation", "Safety"), and Workhuman's proprietary Human Intelligence technology will map recognition language to those priorities for a real-time pulse on adoption and impact. Delivers unprecedented insight into behavior and alignment: Shows employees and leaders where energy and alignment are building and exactly who is driving initiatives without waiting for lagging surveys or quarterly reviews.





Shows employees and leaders where energy and alignment are building and exactly who is driving initiatives without waiting for lagging surveys or quarterly reviews. Creates a new layer of business intelligence: Recognition language becomes decision-grade people analytics that reveal cultural health, performance behaviors, and alignment to company goals.





Recognition language becomes decision-grade people analytics that reveal cultural health, performance behaviors, and alignment to company goals. Built on authenticity: Signals come from organic, peer-to-peer recognition a uniquely rich, first-party data source Workhuman has pioneered at global scale.





Signals come from organic, peer-to-peer recognition a uniquely rich, first-party data source Workhuman has pioneered at global scale. Empowers HR leaders as stewards of business insight: Curated dashboards and reports provide real-time reportability for executives, boards, and investors, plus retroactive views to evaluate past campaigns and change programs.

With Topics, Workhuman gives leaders the missing link between people programs and business results the ability to see, prove, and strengthen the connection between culture and performance.

Workhuman is the world's leading recognition and rewards platform, serving organizations of all sizes-from the Fortune 500 to fast-growing mid-market companies-across more than 180 countries. With over 25 years of category leadership, we support 7+ million employees worldwide and have facilitated more than 100 million moments of connection that elevate culture and drive performance.

With over a decade of consistent profitability, Workhuman stands as proof that investing in people delivers lasting business value. Our pioneering Human Intelligence technology transforms recognition into strategic insight, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their people while driving measurable business impact and culture transformation.

