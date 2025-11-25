Adthena Ltd: Adthena Becomes First to Detect Ads in Google AI Overview Search Results

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adthena, the market-leading AI Search Intelligence platform trusted by the world's top enterprise brands, today announced it is the first in the industry to observe ads appearing in Google's AI Overview (AIO) search results - marking a major milestone in the evolution of paid search.

Across a dataset of 25,000 SERPs monitored, Adthena detected just 13 instances of ads being served, a low of 0.052% ad frequency, but offering the earliest evidence of Google's next phase in AI search monetization.

These early placements closely mirror traditional Google text ads - featuring a blue headline, description, and brand name as the URL - but with an added thumbnail hero image relevant to the query (e.g., "Women's Rain Coat") and were placed directly beneath the AI Overview summary. Detected units featured:

Headlines averaging 55 characters

Descriptions around 85 characters

Thumbnail images similar to Shopping listings

Clear "Sponsored" labels

Ads appeared across categories including education, consumer electronics, retail, telecom, and health. Across all devices, the only AIO ads we detected were on Desktop in the US.

"This is a pivotal moment for search marketers," said Phillip Thune, CEO of Adthena. "For the first time, we can see ads entering AI-generated results. Our mission is to answer the questions that paid search marketers have - as ads enter AIOs, a new set of questions emerge and we'll be able to provide answers on frequency, which brands appear (and don't), and the impact these ads have on overall campaigns. We strive to give brands clarity in every new search environment - and today, that extends to the emerging world of ads in AI Search."

Adthena's own analysis found that Paid Search click-through rates could decline by 8-12 percentage points (roughly a 20-40% relative drop) as AI-generated answers take up more space on the SERP. Enterprise clients are already leveraging Adthena's AI Overview (AIO) visibility data to measure CTR shifts and budget impact as AI results reshape user behaviour. With this new capability, Adthena now provides the first solution to track and analyze ad placements within AI Overviews, allowing marketers to understand how paid and organic content interact in the generative SERP.

"While Google's rollout is still limited and clearly in the test phase, this development signals the start of a new auction dynamic," added Thune. "Adthena's platform is uniquely positioned to help brands adapt - monitoring ad frequency, competitive visibility, and ROI as AI-driven search evolves."

About Adthena:

Founded in 2012, Adthena is the market-leading, AI-driven search intelligence platform. We empower global brands, marketers, and agencies to maximize visibility and performance of paid search campaigns across AI Overviews, LLMs, and Google Ads turning search insights into traffic, revenue and growth.

Our patented Whole Market View technology provides enterprise customers with a clear, comprehensive understanding of the paid search landscape that other tools simply cannot. Backed by over 12 years of search intelligence data, our custom-built AI models collect data daily to deliver actionable insights and solutions across three core areas: Market Exposure, Campaign Efficiency, and Brand Protection.

Trusted by leading brands across retail, finance, pharma, travel, and technology, Adthena combines cutting-edge technology with a world-class team of experts. This partnership helps customers eliminate wasted spend, save time, and maximize their ad spend return.

Our technology has earned significant industry recognition, with products like Local View, Ask Arlo, and Brand Activator winning multiple Search Awards, including: Best AI Search Software Solution, Best PPC Management Software Suite, Best Search Software Tool, Best Use of AI for Data, and Best Software Innovation.

Adthena remains committed to staying ahead of the curve, continuously advancing our AI capabilities to deliver even greater value to our customers and ensure their search strategies remain at the industry's forefront.

For more information, visit: www.adthena.com .

Press Contact:

Kite Hill PR for Adthena

adthena@kitehillpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25ad1a90-aa1f-4883-8934-af731a076c0b