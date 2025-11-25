Telnyx and Yeastar partner to empower businesses with complete control over their Unified Communications

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the full-stack communications platform powering global connectivity and Voice AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Yeastar, the world's leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) solutions. The integration empowers Yeastar channel partners to deliver higher-value deployments by pairing Yeastar's PBX and contact center solutions with Telnyx's global, direct-to-carrier SIP trunking. This ensures superior voice quality, unified omnichannel communication, and the infrastructure needed to support emerging AI-driven experiences.

The partnership enables Yeastar customers to connect directly to Telnyx's licensed global carrier network, with numbering resources in 145+ countries, ITSP certification in 10 markets and growing, and private backbone routing that ensures consistently high-quality, low-latency voice.

"Supporting partner success remains a key priority," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "The interoperability strengthens how Yeastar and Telnyx partners deliver reliable voice deployments, streamline implementation, and respond to diverse customer requirements across different environments."

The verified integration ensures that Telnyx SIP trunks perform optimally across Yeastar's on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. Yeastar has also completed compatibility work with Telnyx for SMS and eFax, enabling consistent delivery of messaging and fax services across its platforms. Together, these capabilities strengthen the overall interoperability between the two companies and deliver greater value to partners and end-users.

Key benefits for Yeastar partners and users include:

BYOC made simple : Native Telnyx SIP trunk integration for consistent global carrier control.

: Native Telnyx SIP trunk integration for consistent global carrier control. Optimized for hybrid work and contact centers : HD voice and private backbone routing for reliable, crystal-clear audio.

: HD voice and private backbone routing for reliable, crystal-clear audio. Global scalability and compliance : Numbering and carrier-grade coverage across 145+ countries with expanding ITSP certification.

: Numbering and carrier-grade coverage across 145+ countries with expanding ITSP certification. Partner-first enablement: 24/7 engineering support and simplified global provisioning.





"Yeastar's platform aligns perfectly with our vision of giving businesses more choice and control over their communications," said Darren Laurie, Head of Partner Sales at Telnyx. "Together, we're enabling partners to deliver unified voice, contact center, and collaboration experiences that are reliable today and ready for the next generation of intelligent communications."

With Telnyx's private global IP network, licensed carrier footprint, and full-stack infrastructure, the partnership ensures consistent call quality and performance for Yeastar users worldwide.

To learn more about how Yeastar and Telnyx are empowering partners and customers globally, visit telnyx.com and www.yeastar.com .

