Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: SDLG Global Dealer Summit 2026 Officially Opens

LINYI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / United in purpose and ready for a new chapter. From November 19 to 20, the SDLG Global Dealer Summit 2026 was successfully held in Hangzhou under the theme "New Chapter, New Initiatives, New Future." More than 300 dealer representatives from over 140 countries and regions gathered to discuss cooperation, explore growth opportunities and witness SDLG's global leadership.

Strategic Blueprint for the New Chapter

As the core segment of the summit, Lingong Group Chairman Wang Zhizhong delivered a keynote speech titled "New Chapter, New Initiatives, New Future." He reviewed the 19-year history of cooperation with Volvo CE and emphasized that this partnership not only brought technical and management support to SDLG, but also significantly enhanced SDLG's global recognition through independent operations and the implementation of a dual-brand strategy. Today, SDLG has established strengths in areas such as product technology and quality, enterprise quality management and lean manufacturing, artificial intelligence and digitalization.

Regarding the amicable separation between the two parties, Chairman Wang Zhizhong explained that it was a joint decision based on intensifying competition in the domestic market, restructuring within the global industry, changes in the geopolitical landscape, SDLG's own needs for accelerated global development, and Volvo CE's internal considerations. He noted that "independent operation is to better achieve long-term development." Concluding the partnership means SDLG will now have greater autonomy and a more efficient decision-making environment.

Looking ahead, Chairman Wang Zhizhong presented a clear blueprint for SDLG's next stage of global development. To accelerate high-quality independent growth, Lingong Group has launched a new development strategy along with the guiding principle of "securing domestic share and pursuing overseas growth." Based on this strategic direction, the Group has set an ambitious goal of surpassing RMB 100 billion in revenue by 2030 and becoming a leading global industrial group.

To achieve these goals, SDLG is advancing a series of significant strategic initiatives. Chairman Wang highlighted two priorities in particular. The first is the development and launch of the new internationalization strategy titled "Comprehensively Advance, Achieve Key Breakthroughs, and Build a New Landscape for SDLG's International Market". The comprehensively advance includes full-scope internationalization across marketing, after-sales service, parts supply, overseas manufacturing, talent development and financial systems. The key breakthroughs focus on the top 20 countries that account for 80% of the global market share, enabling rapid expansion through concentrated efforts. The second priority is the continued and well-paced expansion of product lines to enrich the overall product portfolio and strengthen dealers' market competitiveness.

Centered on the newly established internationalization strategy, Chairman Wang expressed his expectations to global dealers from several key dimensions, including strengthening confidence in development, enhancing service and aftermarket support systems, safeguarding the brand's reputation and keeping pace with electrification trends. He encouraged all partners to move forward together and create a successful future.

Outstanding Performance Demonstrates Strength, New Strategy Drives Global Expansion

As a leading player in global construction machinery, SDLG continues to shine with outstanding product quality, solid R&D capabilities, and an expanding global footprint. SDLG is setting new records in overseas markets, delivering "EXPERT FAST CARE" services worldwide and building a distinctive international path.

During the summit, SDLG General Manager Wen Degang delivered the report "Strengthen Foundations, Enhance Capabilities, Leapfrog Progress," analyzing global economic and construction machinery industry trends, reviewing SDLG's achievements over the past year, and outlining the five-year strategic roadmap. He highlighted that under Lingong Group's new development strategy and internationalization strategy, SDLG will implement eight major initiatives including organizational reform, overseas platform building, channel expansion, product enhancement, service upgrading, risk control, manufacturing management and global brand development. By strengthening foundations and enhancing capabilities, SDLG aims to fully develop reliable products, services and teams, achieving leapfrog progress.

For SDLG, 2025 marks a pivotal year of transformation. With strategic restructuring and a strong focus on global expansion, SDLG expects overseas revenue to grow by 30 percent year-on-year, with both sales volume and market share continuing to rise steadily.

Recognizing Excellence and Growing Together

To honor dealers with outstanding achievements in global expansion, customer service and management, the summit hosted the "Outstanding Overseas Dealer Award Ceremony 2025." The award-winning dealers all achieved remarkable sales performance and market presence over the past year, earning recognition and praise for their professional sales teams, efficient service support systems, and exceptional market development capabilities.

Afterward, dealer representatives from multiple countries and regions took the stage to share their experiences of cooperating with SDLG, reaffirming their deep trust in continuing to move forward together. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, not only congratulating the outstanding dealers but also paying tribute to all partners who continue to progress side by side.

We are treating partners as close allies and pursuing mutual success. Dealers are an essential bridge connecting SDLG to global markets and an indispensable force in the company's globalization journey. This recognition not only honors past achievements but also represents expectations for future cooperation. It motivates all dealer partners to unite, overcome market challenges together, and share the results of growth and success.

Deep-dive discussions strengthen the foundation for cooperation. During the summit, SDLG held business forums focused on key topics such as the 2026 overseas product plan, global service assurance, differentiated product applications, financing and underwriting prospects and overseas marketing strategy. These specialized discussions provided both strategic insight and practical guidance, offering clear pathways and strong support for future cooperation.

A forward-looking and globally focused gathering has brought together a shared understanding of development between SDLG and its international partners. Moving ahead, SDLG will continue to uphold its brand philosophy, strengthen product and service quality, deepen collaboration with global partners of the global construction machinery industry.

Amid ongoing global development, SDLG is committed to working hand in hand with all partners, taking firm "New Initiatives" and moving together toward a "New Future" of shared success.

About SLDG:

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG) established in 1972, is an international construction equipment manufacturer and service provider. SDLG is dedicated to the development and production of wheel loader, excavator, road machinery and its core components, SDLG products are presenting in more than 130 countries and regions after over 50 years development.

